BSS School (Kolkata) awarded India's Most Admirable Education Brand 2020

The BSS School (Kolkata) is driven by its motto "Commitment to Excellence" in thought and action. With over seven decades of legacy behind it, the School has strived to educate and empower its students through holistic education to make them future-ready for the global canvas.

The BSS advantage stems from its three pillars of pedagogy, teachers, and infrastructure.

The pedagogy has been designed and fine-tuned over the years to ensure that the students are given a firm root to explore and make informed choices for their future.

Along with the contemporary and rigorous academic curriculum, students can choose from a host of extra-curricular activities like eastern/western music (vocal and instrumental), dance, aerobics, pottery, puppetry, robotics, bulbul and girl guides, as well as sports disciplines like swimming, football, skating, basketball and much more.

To aid their holistic learning, make them lifelong learners, and prepare them for the world, students can choose from foreign language learning options like Mandarin (Chinese), French, and German.

The School also offers Certification Course by NIIT for all Computer Classes at each level from Nursery to Class IX and XI, and Certification Courses by Arena Multimedia for all Multimedia Courses from Class IV to IX and XI.

The BSS academic team comprises of more than 150 well qualified and compassionate teachers. Working under the academic leadership of Sunita Sen, the staff has empowered BSS to provide personalized attention to its students.

It offers contemporary subject options like Costing and Taxation, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sociology, Psychology, Nutrition, to provide its students the benefit of choice for their further directed education.

BSS offers world-class infrastructure in terms of the learning environment, holistic development, and safety of its students.

To empower and facilitate learning the School runs state of the art mathematics, language, geography, and multimedia labs; all these labs and classes are equipped with smart class infrastructure, high-end computers, internet access, and Wi-Fi connectivity across the campus.

To facilitate holistic development for all its students, BSS has incorporated three initiatives in its pedagogy: First, eco-friendly initiatives, aimed at creating an ecological awareness in its students early on, the School has tied up with a company named Vital Waste thereby removing every possible carbon footprint left and adding to a brighter greener future.

The initiative to collect water from the air conditioners is used to clean the school floors and is one of its kind in the region. These initiatives also include green corridors with a butterfly garden and reinstallation of the green patch with rare species of plants and trees; Second, Cultural Exchange Programme, students are given opportunities for interactions with visiting schools from UK, USA, France, Sweden, and Germany.

Teams from Oxford, Harvard, and Cambridge, in association with Calcutta Debating Circle, have previously engaged the students in a verbal battle of Debating, along with workshops; Third, for safety and well-being of its students, the school premises are equipped with CCTV cameras, appropriate, trained and verified security personal, a fully equipped infirmary with a tie-up with AMRI hospital, G4S Housekeeping and school staff to keep the premises clean, bio-metric attendance, sanitary napkin vending machine, and incinerators.

BSS has modernized its infrastructure with time, whether it be installing solar panels (78) to conserve electricity or air-conditioning its classrooms.

All this has resulted in unparalleled academic performance by its Students, and appreciation at many forums for BSS.

The School has consistently churned out 100 per cent result in secondary and higher secondary examinations, with toppers in all streams and competitive exams.

Guest faculties, Mock Test by Pathfinder, Peer Mentors monitoring the friends, qualified and empathetic teachers, and special remedial classes has resulted in more than 85 per cent of its students securing first divisions year after year.

The School has consistently produced State Toppers in English A, Psychology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Mathematics, Accountancy and Economics over the years.

The awards and accolades bestowed to the BSS School include The Times Group: Times Business Awards Kolkata 2019: Best School of the year 2019; The Telegraph Education Foundation: Certificate of Honour for Excellence in Academics for Higher Secondary Results 2019; and Special Recognition: Certificate from Alliance Francaise for our active participation on Earth Day 2019.

The Brand Story acknowledges the contribution of BSS School for redefining the education delivery and doing so with excellence over the past seven decades.

"The contribution of BSS School is commendable in terms of its unwavering commitment to quality education, holistic child development, and setting a benchmark of academic success. The Brand Story feels privileged to honour The BSS School with India's Most Admirable Education Brand -2020," shared Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story.

