Budget 2023: Maharashta deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks incentives for clean energy industries

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Congratulating the central government for the updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) which seeks to enhance India's commitment towards combating the climate change goal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, has recommended incorporating tax concessions and incentives for clean energy industries in the upcoming Union budget for 2023-24.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman earlier today chaired a pre-budget meeting with the finance ministers of all states and Union Territories to take their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming union budget 2023-24.

Some other demands made by Devendra Fadnavis are an increase in Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP) rates, sanctioning of 8,170 new Anganwadi centres, and an increase of the upper limit of 25 per cent to 40 per cent for MSP procurement under the Centre price support scheme.

The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1. Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024.

He sought the release of grants under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) be divided into two instalments instead of four -- for speedy execution of schemes.



He said Rs 500 crore be released for the conservation and restoration of the six major forts namely Raigad fort, Torana fort and Shivneri fort in Pune district, Sudhagad Fort in Raigad district, Vijaydurg Fort and Sindhudurg Fort in Sindhudurg district.

Fadnavis also assured the Union government that his state Maharashtra will continue to play a decisive role in accomplishing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's USD five trillion economy goal.

Below are some of the other major demands that were made by Devendra Fadnavis:

Financial assistance for the development of tourism infrastructure for (1) Nivati, Sindhudurg (2) Ajanta, Aurangabad (3) Tadoba, Chandrapur (4) Gosekhurd Dam, Bhandara (5) Tipeshwar, Yavatmal, and (6) Shivshrushti, Pune to under SWADESH 2.0 scheme.

Preferential procurement (minimum 25%) of bamboo furniture and other forest products by Central Government ministries/departments/offices.

Provision of Scholarships and Skill Enhancement Programmes especially for the children of tribals/forest dwellers in forest fringe areas. (ANI)

