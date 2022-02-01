Budget will favour all sections of society, says MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Hours before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said that the Budget will favour all sections of the society.

"Today is a very auspicious day for the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today. Whatever will be presented in the Budget today, I will fully support it," he said while addressing the reporters.

MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad offers prayers ahead of the Budget presentation.

"This Budget will favour all sections of the society," he said.

He added, "PM Modi expects that every group - be it the ruling side of the Opposition - should sit together and listen to the presenting of the Budget and cooperate."

Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive in the Parliament at 10 AM, and at 11 AM, she will present the Union Budget.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from the Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)