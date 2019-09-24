Clovia Active
Clovia Active

Burn those calories in style with Clovia Active

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:31 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The wedding season is almost around the corner and what better time to get yourself in shape than this. Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand has launched its all-new range of moisture-wicking active-wear called 'Clovia Active'. From trendy designs and cuts to vibrant and unique colours, the range has it all.
Every piece is designed to maximize your mobility, efficiency, and endurance while you burn those calories. The range has been fashioned with four-way stretch fabric that gives a seamless finish and shape to your body while creating a contouring slimming effect. The workout pants come with a high waistband to support that tummy and the sports bras are available in chic, sexy racer-back, and cage bra designs to avoid unwanted bounce and sweat it out in style. The entire collection has been crafted with breathable fabric and the innovative moisture lock technology which helps you keep cool during those vigorous works out sessions.
"Gym clothes play a significant role in improving the overall workout experience. We, at Clovia, understand that comfort and style go hand in hand when it comes to people choosing their wardrobe these days and the right kind of activewear boosts women's confidence significantly. Choose from our wide variety of activewear and get closer to the curves you have always wanted", said Soumya Kant, Founding Member, Clovia.
The active-wear collection is available on the official website and Clovia's retail outlets at a starting range of Rs 299.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Health-tech firm Healthnine Technologies aims to work with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthnine Technologies, a health-tech start-up working towards joining insurance companies and hospitals under one community, announced that it plans to work with 15,000 hospitals across India by 2021.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Rapido Bike announces special offers across Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido Bike has launched its operations in Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:32 IST

Slashing corporate tax rates a bold measure: RBI Governor Das

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The government's recent decision to cut corporate tax rates is a bold measure and augurs well for the economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:18 IST

DHFL to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Financially-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will discuss its draft resolution plan at a meeting of lenders on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:59 IST

Indian teenager representing Asia on the Board of the State of Youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka: Innovators for the Public is proud to announce that their 'Ashoka Young Changemaker Garvita Gulhati and Founder of Why Waste?' has been chosen to be on Board of the State of Youth amongst eight other inspirational young individuals from acr

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:30 IST

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes

Singapore, Sep 24 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a Ba2 rating with a positive outlook to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by JSW Steel Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:52 IST

Finance your home renovation with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of festival season in India, everyone loves to renovate or redecorate their home. It's also considered an auspicious time to revamp your household. However, to be able to have a seamless home renovation process, timely fina

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Biocon Biologics expands R&D footprint by acquiring assets of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has acquired research and development capital assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:40 IST

RBI restricts activities of PMC Bank due to heightened risks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted activities of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:37 IST

SEBI imposes Rs 22.7 crore fine on Aurobindo Pharma for insider trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 22.7 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, its related entities and promoters for violating insider trading rules with respect to a licensing deal it had entered with Pfizer in 2009.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities in the green after two days of strong rally, Reliance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Equity gauges swung wildly but were largely flat during early hours on Tuesday after two days of strong gains following the government's announcement on lowering of corporate taxes to revive economic growth and boost investments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:31 IST

AAI showcases tech at World Routes 2019 Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 23 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI), the sole provider of air navigation services and responsible for the management of airports across the country participated in the 25th World Route Development Forum-World Routes 2019 at Adelaide in Australia.

Read More
iocl