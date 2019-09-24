Burn those calories in style with Clovia Active

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The wedding season is almost around the corner and what better time to get yourself in shape than this. Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand has launched its all-new range of moisture-wicking active-wear called 'Clovia Active'. From trendy designs and cuts to vibrant and unique colours, the range has it all.

Every piece is designed to maximize your mobility, efficiency, and endurance while you burn those calories. The range has been fashioned with four-way stretch fabric that gives a seamless finish and shape to your body while creating a contouring slimming effect. The workout pants come with a high waistband to support that tummy and the sports bras are available in chic, sexy racer-back, and cage bra designs to avoid unwanted bounce and sweat it out in style. The entire collection has been crafted with breathable fabric and the innovative moisture lock technology which helps you keep cool during those vigorous works out sessions.

"Gym clothes play a significant role in improving the overall workout experience. We, at Clovia, understand that comfort and style go hand in hand when it comes to people choosing their wardrobe these days and the right kind of activewear boosts women's confidence significantly. Choose from our wide variety of activewear and get closer to the curves you have always wanted", said Soumya Kant, Founding Member, Clovia.

The active-wear collection is available on the official website and Clovia's retail outlets at a starting range of Rs 299.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

