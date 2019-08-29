Business Barons of India
Business Barons of India

Business Barons of India's 2019 edition unveiled

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019

New Delhi [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing with its glorious endeavour of saluting excellence in business, cultural as well as industrial landscapes of India, Vigor Media Worldwide in partnership with Times Group, is set to unveil the 2019 edition of its niche Coffee Table Book 'Business Barons of India.
The much sought after coffee table book, it features those champions who not only created overtly successful brands but also added various accolades in their sterling list of sobriquets.
Featuring who's who of the industry and much inspiring leaders and brands, Business Barons of India has over the years emerged as trendsetter in the business landscape since its inaugural annual edition launched in the year 2017. In its last editions, the coffee table book beautifully captured success stories of brands like Bisleri, Confederation of All India Traders, KW, Halonix, Okaya, Sharp, Invertis University, Om Logistics, Prayag etc.
"Much awaited arrival of Business Barons of India 2019 is here to set the world of entrepreneurship on fire and bring to the limelight the courage and extraordinary journeys of the inspiring leaders who took the path less travelled by. Their success stories eventually made them greatest stars of the new millennium," said Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide.
"This coffee table book reiterates that if you focus on power, money, and prestige, you don't necessarily get better or happier. Instead, if you find something you love, and focus passionately on mastering it, success, and happiness are bound to follow," he added.
A grand gateway to national and international audience to recognize the deep-rooted potential in India, Business Barons of India rightfully highlights the distinguished faces that are helping the country march forward on the path of continuous growth.
It acknowledges the iconic brands and leaders across industries including real estate, education, FMCG, power, finance, luxury, hospitality, lifestyle and much more under the umbrella of Business Barons of India. This year, readers have an opportunity to know about leaders of brands namely HRH Group of Hotels, Fox Mandal, APL Apollo, Nirakara Jewels, Luxury Connect, ACE Group, Accurate Group, Anondita Healthcare, Deneb Law, Danube Group, Crystal Eyes, Usha Shriram, Modish Ombre, INOX, Intec, Jelly Jones, KW, M P Morgan, N Malpani and Associates, Okaya, Petals Schools, Sanfort, PM Consulting, Prayag, Ramagya, REHAU Polymers, Solitaire, Studio Rhizome, Tatyam School of Design, The Fan Studio, Club BW, Bhagwati Ayurved and Ujala Credit Co-op Society.
For the maximum people to get benefitted and driven to excellence by the success stories of the inspiring leaders, the successive editions of Business Barons of India have been placed at all the leading five star hotels, international airports, corporate organizations, etc in India and across various international locations including Burj Khalifa, Dubai and the digital edition of the book is available on Magzter.
Vigor Media Worldwide has cross sectoral expertise spanning across real estate, education, lifestyle, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare, technology, security, consulting and a host of other segments of economy and its client portfolio include top of the line brands in the industry.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Muthoot Finance may shut Kerala branches amid frequent union strikes

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Muthoot Finance, the country's largest gold financing company in terms of loan portfolio, said on Thursday its staff is being threatened for life by workers of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which is an affiliate of the current ruling Communist Party

Schneider Electric extends Easy UPS 3M to 200 kVA, making...

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has extended Easy UPS 3M from 60-200 kVA with the addition of 120, 160, and 200 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPSs).

TiE Mumbai partners with NASSCOM to host India Fintech Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai had played a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping and funding start-ups in this region. TiE Mumbai represents over 2500 start-ups in the Greater Mumbai Region. As a part of its ongo

Commercial segment clocks healthy growth in Delhi-NCR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): The commercial segment is in an upward trend in the Indian real estate sector and is offering optimistic prospects to the buyers and investors alike.

Tetra Pak surpasses 500 Billion FSC labelled package Milestone

New Delhi [India] August 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak has now delivered more than 500 billion packages labelled with the Forest Stewardship Council(tm) (FSC(tm)) logo globally, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to promote responsible sourcing and contributing to a low-c

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME applauds NSIC's...

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME while reviewing the performance of NSIC applauded its various initiatives for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country.

growX Ventures leads USD 1 Mn Pre-Series A Funding in Advantage Club

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, India's largest employee perks and rewards platform has today announced the company's $1 Million pre-series.

HPCL declared best navratna at Dun & Bradstreet PSU awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has bagged the best navratna award in manufacturing category at Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2019 consecutively for the second year in a row.

Sensex falls by 383 points, Nifty closes at 10,948 as bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Benchmark indices extended early losses and lurched lower at the closing bell on Thursday as a gloomy outlook for the domestic economy and US-China trade war kept investors away from riskier equities.

Sterlite Technologies completes smart city project at Kakinada...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Data network solutions company Sterlite Technologies on Thursday announced the successful completion of its smart city project at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

ONGC sets up a euro medium-term note programme of $2 billion

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Thursday it has set up a euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme of two billion dollars which will be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange.

Granules India to divest stake in joint venture with Ajinomoto

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Pharmaceutical manufacturing firm Granules India said on Thursday it will divest its entire equity shareholding in Granules OmniChem (GOC) by selling its stake to the joint venture partner.

