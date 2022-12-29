1 lakh people pledge to donate organs at a mass marriage ceremony organized by Mahesh Savani-led PP Savani Group, creating a record

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): More than 1 lakh people pledged to donate their organs at "Dikri Jagat Janani", the mass marriage ceremony of 300 fatherless girls organised by PP Savani Group in Surat on Saturday.

The unique event was organised by PP Savani Group at PP Savani Chaitanya Vidyasankul at Abrama in Surat in association with Angadaan Charitable Trust, Donate Life Foundation, and Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation, three organisations that are committed to promoting organ donation.

More than 1 lakh people, who were present at the mass wedding ceremony, pledged to donate their organs, enabling the event to find a place in the India Book of Records. Surat is among the leading cities in organ donation and the record for 1 lakh people vowing to donate their organs is akin to another feather in the Diamond City's cap.

Mahesh Savani of PP Savani Group, who has married off as many as 4,572 fatherless girls as a part of his unique service to society and humanity, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and several other dignitaries and saints were present on the occasion.

"Organ donation is a noble act and can save the lives of lakhs of people who are waiting for organs. It is the duty of every person to contribute to this cause and give a new life to organ recipients. At PP Savani Group, we are committed to contributing to society and humanity in every way possible, and we consider it our privilege to have facilitated this event and be a part of this world record," said Mahesh Savani.





Three hundred fatherless girls were married at the grand mass marriage ceremony organised by PP Savani. It was an emotional moment for the brides as Mahesh Savani showered them with fatherly love and blessings, making them forget for a while that their own fathers were not with them any more.

"We are not only giving Kariyavar (gifts given by the bride's father to the bride and her relatives) but also shoulder all the responsibility of our daughters throughout their marriage life," said Mahesh Savani of PP Savani group. "We shoulder all the responsibility of our daughters' families related to education, health and other responsibilities", said Vipul Talaviya, Administrator of PP Savani Hospital and Media Convener of PP Savani Group.

PP Savani Group also launched a historic mission, aimed at supporting orphans, Divyangs and children belonging to economically weaker sections prepare for admission to medical, engineering, chartered accountancy and other such fields on the occasion of the mass marriage ceremony. The group has adopted 1,000 such children and will provide them the training and support in association with CFE-Kota.

PP Savani Group is committed to giving back to society and supports numerous other educational, religious, social, health, and other initiatives.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

