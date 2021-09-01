1 Rupee clinic announces discounted diagnostic tests with free consultation all across Mumbai

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/Target Media): Free consultation by top doctors of Mumbai, along with inexpensive lab and other diagnostic tests, may sound implausible to most of us, but Dr Rahul Ghule has done the impossible. From conceptualizing and to formalising, his 1-rupee clinic has brought a revolution in the Indian healthcare system.

With the vision of providing quality healthcare for all, the One-rupee clinic was established by Dr Rahul Ghule in 2017. The venture is a public-private Collaboration; with the Government of India and the Ministry of Railways. The uniqueness of this medical service initiative lays in its settlements. The clinics are placed at most of the local train stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Dr Rahul Ghule, the MD of Magicdil Health for All Pvt Ltd and founder of One-rupee clinic, says," Our highly qualified medical team works round the clock to provide affordable and quality healthcare for everyone, especially to the locals and commuters. The token charge of rupee one as a consultation fee along with improved low-cost diagnostic tests ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 100 serves in the best interest of an ordinary citizen having dearth of money. The health centers also act as an emergency unit in case of rail accidents."

The One-rupee clinic project, run and managed by Magicdil Health for All Pvt Ltd, has been successful because it provides high-quality preventive and curative health services all under one roof. They have a daycare admission facility and a 24*7 MagiCDil Pharmacy. Free consultation, medical counselling, awareness camps are some of the outstanding features of this noble concept.



Further tests like CT scan, MRI, Sonography, ECG, PFT are conducted at incomparable rates. For instance, the rates of an RTPCR are only Rs 599/- (Govt rate-900/-) or PFT @ 199/- (Govt rate- 500/-). Unlike exorbitant home visits fees of a doctor, the visiting charges here are fixed at Rs 599.

The clinic has tie-up with the best diagnostic centers such as NM diagnostic, Pulse, etc., which helps get discounted rates. Presently, the organization successfully runs 22 EMR centers across Mumbai railway stations-Central, Western, and Harbour line, and Community Clinics in Thane Municipal Corporation and Ambernath Municipal Corporation. Moreover, in the near future, the opening up of 25 private clinics is in the pipeline.

Dr Amol Ghule, director at One -rupee clinic, adds that apart from offering accessibility and affordability good healthcare facilities to commoners, currently they are also working as covid warriors. Dr Ghule and his team comprising 750 medical staff, are determinedly managing many Covid care centers (set up by local civic bodies) in and around Mumbai.

Recently, One Rupee Clinic has announced nominal Health Packages on Sundays for working people so that they can avail the benefits of quality & routine health check-ups. The clinic also has started providing the facility of Home Visits by a doctor for Assisted Patients. People can call book the services all across Mumbai region.Call centre numbers - 022 4893 0212 & 944694461Website- www.1rupeeclinic.com

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

