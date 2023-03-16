10 Dynamic Indian Companies revolutionizing the future in 2023

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Over the years, with the advancement in modern technology; solutions, and the incorporation of efficient solutions, Indian companies have been highly associating values into business modules to create the best outcomes beneficial for the economy. The development can be deemed captivating since the integration of creativity and technology has compelled people to go out of their way with creating the best result.

The Indian companies are now dedicated to revolutionizing the future of their respective fields, incorporating the strength that has always been embedded in the culture and hearts of the people.

These 10 Indian companies have constantly influenced people to evolve and create a better future and economy.

1. Virtual Closer - Dr. Amit Nath

Virtual Closer is the company, which is the sister concern of 20 years brand called AMKAN of Dr. Amit Nath, a renowned sales consultant, marketing expert, and growth strategist. It has been the background for multiple marketing agencies in and abroad in the nation.

They are the assortment of dynamic individuals who have been working closely to close deals and strategies business on a pure commission basis. They are navigating a unique business model to many diversified industries in India and abroad as well.

The company is the only GST-registered Indian firm directed to new edge enterprising and is more known for its power efficiency and result-driven performance.

2. Anais Events

Founded by Amrit Dhillon-Bains, Anais Events is an exceptional event-planning company that celebrates style, heritage, culture, and personality to create magic that leaves people in awe. The whole focus for any event is laid on the craft and creation aspects and powered by the wishes of the customers.

For the company, it all depends on the satisfaction of the customers. The team pays attention to details and has a keen understanding of event logistics that have allowed them to create beauty rewarded with valuable and timeless traditions.

3. International STEAM Research (ISR)

Founded by Dr. George Panicker & Capt Shaji Sebastian, ISR provides Experiential Learning through integrated Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) for school students. The company employs futuristic technologies like Mechatronics, Drones, Robots, AI, AR, Applied Coding, and many more.

With its vision to develop students as Future-Ready Lifelong learners and Problem Solvers the company is revolutionizing the education sector in India by empowering schools to provide NEP2020 aligned Inquiry and Research based Experiential Learning through hands-on activities within the classroom.

4. Sahilshah Visuals

Sahilshah Visuals is an Indian film-making company founded by Sahil Rahulkumar Shah in 2020. The company provides VFX, Documentary, Cinematography, Film Production, and Film Making solutions. With the support of a highly experienced and professional team, the company has successfully carried out multiple rewarding endeavors.

The team is much more focused on giving the desired results to the customers and hence takes care of every little requirement of theirs.

The company operates all over Gujarat, having its headquarters in Ahmedabad. The aim rests on making films in 4D so the audience gets to watch them in Virtual Reality.

5. Consent Elevators Private Limited

Founded by Jalaj Kumar Anupam, the company provides affordable elevator solutions that are accessible to all. The company provides a complete lift solution available at an affordable price range and secured by advanced safety measures. The high-quality products provided by the company are updated with the latest trends.



The company is a leading manufacturer in the Northern and Northeastern parts of the country.

The vision is to make the services more reachable to middle-class people while also serving to maintain high-quality service with utmost reliability.

6. The Connplex Smart Theatre - India ka Apna Smart Theatre...

Managed by VCS Industries Limited, Connplex Smart Theatre is a cinema company, offering moviegoers an amazing cinematic experience with interactive seats and modern technology. They are a decentralized franchise that has created a brand-new theatre network that offers audiences cutting-edge entertainment within a club-class setting that keeps them on the edge of their seats.

The brand creates cinema that incorporates the most futuristic hybrid model design, excellent infrastructure solutions to give a fully immersive and engaging atmosphere. Connplex makes sure to return excellent results for the money invested by customers.

7. AmazingWeb*Design

AmazingWeb*Design Is an e-commerce store development, website development, app development, and IT consultation services providing company. The company specializes in affordable, yet scalable solutions based on exceptional performance and reliability. Handling huge volumes of traffic and transactions becomes much easier with AmazingWeb*Design.

The professional and highly experienced team is in charge of constantly looking after the customer's wants and acting accordingly. The team is successfully empowering small businesses, enhancing digital literacy and had helped more than 1000 local businesses to scale and grow business online.

8. Adilqadri E-commerce Private Limited

Founded by Mohammad Asif Malkani aka Adil Qadri, the company is best known for its luxury roll-on perfumes that are non-alcoholic. The unique fragrance makes the product much more captivating and popular among its customers. Also, the premium packaging makes it more unique.

The company also provides french fragrances. Adilqadri is a leading e-commerce attar brand in India that is renowned for its perfumes and unique packaging.

9. Career Coach Pushpesh Singh

A training Institute that facilitates courses tailored around the art of sales, leadership, job hunting, resume building, and interview cracking, and serves as a guide to building a professional brand and getting your Dream Job.

The vision of the company is to guide youngsters on becomes a better version of so that their passion for their dream turns into a pleasing reality. The company offers personalized one-on-one coaching as well with special strategies on how to get past the ATS (Applicant Tracking System) and have your resume Shortlisted.

10. Enord Private Limited

Enord Private Limited is India's First AI on-edge Drone Tech Start-Up founded by Muhammad Anas. At Enord, drones with AI Pilot™ technology are designed and developed for autonomous navigation. These drones are capable of flying even in the confined spaces where GPS is not working. The vision of the Company is to create ease in operating, generating insights, and taking action that does not rely upon GPS.

The Company is developing world's first AI Pilot Drone (INSPECTOR®) which is the most intelligent drone under 7Kgs of weight that comes with an end-to-end ecosystem of autonomy (AI Drone) and building an IP-based business, targeting industries and government sectors.

These companies are offering a futuristic approach to the development of their respective fields and are creating a space that facilitates the way the business world is affected by changes. By incorporating the various values of innovation, the company has been influencing many businesses to revolutionize the business world.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

