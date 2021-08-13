1000+ university and high school delegates from over 50 countries to attend the first-of-its-kind hybrid 5th Annual IC3 Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/PNN): The 5th Annual International Career & College Counseling (IC3) Conference (25 & 26 August 2021) is bringing together more than 1000 higher education representatives of high schools and universities of over 50 countries, for a collaborative dialogue on issues that drive sustainable and inclusive career counselling practices focused on student success.

The conference is being held in a hybrid format, giving participants the opportunity to decide how they will engage - in-person in New Delhi or virtually from anywhere in the world. This is going to be a unique experience, with seamless engagement and interactions between in-person and virtual attendees.

The in-person conference will be held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi in a limited capacity, in line with the Delhi government's guidelines on in-person gatherings. "The conference has the strictest health and safety protocols in place for a safe and secure experience for delegates, including, but not limited to mandatory RTPCR tests and/or final vaccination certificates, health scans, self-attestations, contactless registration, and strict social distancing and mask protocols. Our aim is to bring engagement and connection back to the education community in the safest possible way.", says Ganesh Kohli, Founder, IC3 Movement. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies & Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, and Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman & CEO, HCL Healthcare & Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, will be the Opening Plenary speakers at the conference.



With several events geared towards networking and professional development, the conference offers unparalleled opportunities for attending delegates. The theme of the conference is "Onward", which explores a refreshing outlook of acknowledgement and acceptance of the reality of the pandemic; and moving forward towards a solution-oriented approach with students as the ultimate beneficiaries.

The sessions at the conference are specially curated to bring new and unique insights about the student, high school, and university experience in the past 18 months and the way forward. Bearing in mind the developing higher education landscape in a post-COVID-19 world, the sessions explore the sub-themes of human connection in a hybrid world, ethics in career counselling and student recruitment practices, discovering higher education options in the home country, and aspirations, expectations, and experiences of all the stakeholders involved in the higher education choices that students make.

Registration for the conference is open to all high school and university representatives. To register, visit www.ic3conference.com/register.

The Annual IC3 Conference is the largest annual gathering of IC3 (International Career & College Counseling) Movement's global network of school leadership, teachers and counsellors, top universities, and select approved educational organizations.

