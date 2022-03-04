1,00,000th 'Made-in-India' car rolls-out of BMW Group plant Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Setting a new milestone in its India presence, BMW Group Plant Chennai has rolled out the 1,00,000th car locally produced in the country. A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition has received this special badge.

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, "It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th 'Made-in-India' car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world. Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows."

BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The BMW Group has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models. Currently, 13 models are locally produced - BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman. Making sustainability a top priority, the plant runs on 100% green electricity. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650.

