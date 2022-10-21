101 Yagya's for Team India across the country to offer collective prayers this ICC T20 World Cup by Cheering Squad India Foundation and My OmNamo

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV): The much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled this Sunday (Oct 23) in Melbourne, where Team India opens its World Cup Campaign. As the Men in Blue, give their best shot the country will hit a wave of hope and umpteen prayers for the win. Joining this movement is Mumbai-based NGO Cheering Squad India Foundation (CSIF), along with spiritual start-up My Omnamo, who are the pioneers in the online puja segment, spiritual products, and temple bookings.

The foundation is hosting a spiritual campaign this cricket season with 'Vijayji Bhava Maha Yagya' to bring in collective prayers for Team India. The first in the series will be performed in Trimbakeshwar, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas near Nashik to mark the beginning of the spiritually empowering initiative.

The upcoming 'Maha Yagya' will be streamed LIVE on www.cheerforindia.org and masses can offer prayers through contributions on the site. A Maha Puja for the Vijayi Bhava Havan was held recently in Trimbakeshwar temple.

"Cricket is a religion in India and every Indian becomes passionate and emotional every time Team India plays. Men in Blue are adored by the crazy cricket fans and we see a wave of patriotic fervor in the country during this time with umpteen prayers through hawans, hopes, and positive vibes all around. Around, 101 locations across India like Chennai, Tirupati, Sriperambadur, Pune, Vellore, Sindhudurg, Hyderabad, Aurangabad and various spiritual cities & temples, community halls, and Vedic pathshalas across the country will be conducting the Maha Yagya on world cup match days", shared Makarand Patil, Founder, My Omnamo and Cheering Squad India Foundation, (CSIF).

This is an attempt to unite India under one voice of "#vijayibhavaindia" and to bring the ICC T20 World Cup trophy home one more time. The organizers have urged Indians to participate & contribute to the Yagya from all the cities and cheer for the Indian Cricket Team.



Makarand Patil, Founder, of My Omnamo and Cheering Squad India Foundation, (CSIF) further adds, "Since a lot of Indians perform hawan's for good luck, we envisioned that we could bring cricket and spirituality together and perform "Vijayi Bhava" Maha-Yagya" at 101 locations in the country. We hope to bring together the oneness of One Billion Indians pledging and praying in unison for our Men In Blue. Through our website, cricket fans can donate and be part of the biggest nationwide hawan campaign. Maximum contributions raised through this campaign will go to several NGOs. We are taking this emotion to every corner of the country this year as masses can Cheer from Nashik, Cheer from Mumbai, Cheer from Hyderabad, and more".

Over the years we have seen Indian Cricket fans across performing 'havans' seek the blessings of God ahead of India's matches in the T20 Cricket World Cup and key championships. "This gesture of fans performing 'havan' and seeking blessings from God for all Indian players so that they perform their best in the upcoming cricket matches is widely noticed every year", Makarand Patil further adds. India plays their first match on October 23 against Pakistan.

CHEERING SQUAD INDIA FOUNDATION aims to cheer and promote Indian players, Indian teams, and Indians participating in national, and international events, and competitions spiritually. The foundation aims to be able to promote sports & culture in India. Cheering Squad India Foundation, as the name stands is a Section 8 Company that has been working meticulously for the development and betterment of Sports & Culture in India.

