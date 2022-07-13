108 out of 145 students of Prime Academy score JEE Advanced eligible marks, 11 get 99 percentile

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): JEE Mains 1st phase results were declared on July 11, 2022. NTA would declare final results after the 2nd JEE Mains.

From Prime Academy, out of 145 students, more than 108 students scored JEE Advanced eligible score. 11 of them got swashbuckling 99 percentile and more than 30 crossed 98 percentile mark.

"For any reason, if a student couldn't do well in 1st mains, s/he must work hard on selected topics and take as many mock tests as possible before the 2nd mains. There have been cases where students jumped from 60 percentile to as high as 98 percentile in subsequent JEE mains by pursuing marks-oriented studies," said Lalit Kumar, B.Tech IIT Bombay, CMD Prime Academy.

Those with more than 97 percentile should entirely focus on JEE Advanced and appear for JEE Mains just to gain experience. If the percentile is not even 90, then the focus should remain on JEE Mains only. Topics like Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Electrodynamics, and Coordinate geometry are relatively easy and frequently asked in JEE. Analysis of the previous year's JEE Mains paper will be beneficial to understanding the trend and level of the exam. Prime Academy is conducting a crash course for JEE Mains and Advanced.



In the crash course, a few critical topics are polished from the examination perceptive, and students develop examination temperament by undergoing a series of mock tests. Prime Academy's faculty team is a group of IITians teaching here for over a decade and instrumental in producing one of the best success percentages in JEE from Maharashtra.

"Professor Lalit was one of the best teachers that I have studied under when preparing for IIT JEE. I am sure many others will benefit from his dedication towards students," said Sushant Sachdeva, the only All India Rank - 1 from Pune till date.

Prime Academy is enrolling students for various courses like JEE, NEET and Foundations. For JEE and NEET, 2-year, 1-year, Crash Course and Rank Booster course is available. The Foundation course is offered to the students of 8th, 9th and 10th classes.

For more information, please visit primeacademypune.com.

