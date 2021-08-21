10th & 12 Term 1 Boards: Here are study hacks with best seller books

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE has released the notification for the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & 2) on the official website. The board will ask only MCQs in Term-1 Examination this year. CBSE Term 1 Board Exams are going to be held in Nov-Dec 2021. Either way, since there is a lot of ground to cover. So students, what are you waiting for? Just start preparing! With 2-3 months remaining for the Term 1 board examinations, still thinking from where to start?

To prepare for the Term 1 examination, students need to have a well-defined plan and strategy that empowers them to achieve high scores. No need to worry. We need to have strategic planning for your examinations. Here are a few points that you need to focus on.

1. Complete the theory part: First of all, you need to focus on completing the theory part. And for that, students need to read their syllabus NCERT books thoroughly. Just pick up your NCERT books and get started with reading and understanding the theory.

2. Start practising: As you complete chapter-wise theory for each subject, start practising more and more MCQs in parallel. You can do this chapter wise just read a chapter and practise. This will not only help you to make your learning strong but will also boost your confidence for the examinations. Every part of NCERT books is a must: Get started with NCERT exemplar MCQs as you know that NCERT books have exemplar questions that are very important for your board exams. Solve them first and then move on to the reference book.

3. Extensive practise sessions: Once you are done with the NCERT books, get chapter-wise reference books to solve and practise MCQs. Here are top seller books in amazon as your saviour.









4. The New Syllabus Oswaal Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 are strict as per the "Special Assessment Scheme" issued by the Board on July 5, 2021 & syllabus announced on 22 July'21 for term 1 & 2 for Board Examinations 2021-22. Students will find that it provides a pool of quality MCQs, making it one of the most comprehensive market resources. It includes MCQs based on the latest typologies introduced by the board like stand-alone MCQs, MCQs based on assertion-reason, case-based MCQs.

Here's the recommended for New Syllabus Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3D6cu0Q

New Syllabus Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3B1Pa2k

And as a bonus, it also includes Mnemonics for quick learning, Questions from the CBSE official Question Bank released in April 2021. This will help in boosting your preparation and will make you ready for the examination. Appearing for board exams gets on the nerves of the students. This is a milestone and is a crucial phase of life in which the results of the board exams will help you get a vision about how you want to move ahead in your life and career. We care about students, and to make their preparation easier and more effective, we have introduced this well-researched Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. Available for every subject individually. Grab yours today and boost up your preparation a level up.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

