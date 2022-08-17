10th White Page Leadership Conclave 2022 featuring Asia's Power Leaders, Admired and Promising Brands, Asia's Inspirational Leaders, An initiative by White Page International

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): The list of brands, leaders and CXOs which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries is out in the market and was revealed at the 10th White Page Leadership Conclave held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, India. The conclave also witnessed the release of the list of Asia's Power Leaders in Marketing and Communications, HR, Finance and Technology. The Conclave was attended by over 220 CEOs and CXOs from India, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Myanmar and Africa.

The event was attended by various dignitaries with the likes of Maneka Gandhi as The Chief Guest (Current Member of Parliament, Maneka has been the Minister of Women and Child Development, Minister for Programme Implementation and Statistics, Minister for Culture, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Minister for Environment and Forests in the Govt of India and is an eight-term Member of Parliament) and Reuben Gauci (Honourable High Commissioner of the Republic of Malta to India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Ambassador to Nepal, Atishi Singh (Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education and AAP MLA) and other diplomats as Guests of Honour.

On sharing her views at the event, Maneka Gandhi expressed, "I am happy to be at the White Page Leadership Conclave and congratulate all the leaders who have won awards today and also applaud the women in powerful positions." She also expressed her views about how important and necessary is the contribution of good companies like the ones present at the conclave in the development of the nation and also talked about the importance of NGOs and CSR.

The listing features Admired and Promising brands from multiple industries. The 2022 edition features brands including Harley-Davidson, Jollibee UAE, FlyDubai Linktree, Fonterra, DSV, Edvoy, Lupin, Infobip, Nandos, Samsung Mobile, Skoda Auto Volkswagen, Vodafone Pacific, Volvo Group, Tata Insights and Quants, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, Tech Mahindra, EY GDS, Eupheus, Biryani By Kilo, My Team 11, Damensch, Finecure Pharmaceuticals, JJ Tax, Wonderland Foods, Lux Industries, Modus Operandi, Moonraft, My Aura, Urban Tribe, Apex Laboratories, Augnito, among others.

In addition to honoring Brands, White Page International also honored Visionary Entrepreneurs and Inspirational Leaders with the likes of Hamad Al Mehyas (Daman-National Health Insurance Company), Christopher Teo (Tokio Marine Life Insurance), Anna Yip (Singtel), Sajeev Rajasekharan (Harley-Davidson), The Noe San (Modus Operandi), Pier Luigi Sigismondi (Dole Sunshine Company), Sultan Alshaali (International Accelerator UAE), Jeyakumar Janakraj (Adani Global- Singapore), Mayank Chawla (Accentiv India), Saahil Goel (Shiprocket), Sadiq Basha (Edvoy), Sameer Khatri (DSV), Rammohan Sundaram (DDB Mudra), Rustom Lawyer (Augnito), Mayank Patel (Adecco Middle East), Mya Thandar Oo (myjobs Myanmar), Monuranjan Borgohain (Diatoz), Sunder Madakshira (Rezolve Limited), Naser Ahmed (Tanseeq Investment Group of Companies), Naveen Gattu (Gramener), Sanjeev Jain (Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals), Naveen Kundu (EbixCash Travel Group), Shabir Momin (Zenga TV), Ajay Bakshi (Metamorphosis Unlimited), R S Swaminathan (Spectrum Pharmatech Consultants), Rajaram Sankaran (Abacus Pharma Africa), Ajay Rajani (Cyanconnode), Amar Chhajer (UST), Anish Bafna (Healthium Medtech), Anubhav Gupta (Wonderland foods), Arman Mahbub (Purple Care Ltd), Praveen Kumar Jain (Valency International), Ashok Bhattacharya (Independent Healthcare Strategy Enabler), Ashok Kumar Todi (Lux Industries), Vivek Sheel (AMEC Africa Holdings), Avanish Singh Visen (Encraft India), Manish Singh (Fonterra Future Dairy), Manish Mishra (Labaid Hospitals and Diagnostics), Biraj Sinha (Unison Insurance Broking Services), Dr. Himanshu Talwar (Travel Agents Association of India), Firoz Sait (Edvoy), Gomathy Venkateswaran (Fuego Health and Furniture LLP), Harsha Solanki (Infobip), Komal Somani (ESDS Software Solutions Ltd), Nitin Gupta (XAPADS Media), Prafull Gattani (Oman Porcelain Co. SAOC), Vineet Gautam (Bestseller India), Naivedya Agarwal (Runaya), Ali Hammoud (Midas Furniture Group), Rabindra Narayan (PTC Network), Aankur Biswas (GrowRight Ventures), Haroon Shahul Hameed (Solwearth Ecotech), Prof. Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University), Sesadri Vangala (IFIN Global), Muralidhar Teppala (Schenzyn), Sonal Verma (Dhir&Dhir Associates), Dilip Bhat (Prabhudas Lilladher), Joelle Daniel (The Management House), Udipt Agarwal (Cargill), Venkataramana Gorti (Homag India), Vishal B Malkan (Malkans View Training Institute), Vishal Jindal (Biryani by Kilo), Vishal Rajgarhia (Finecure Pharmaceuticals), Vishwanath Swarup (Bharat Serums and Vaccines), Vitika Sharma Banerjee (Fourth Dimension Experience Inc), Muniinder K Anand (Center for Creative Leadership), Nadeera Karawita (Innolabs and SpiceLab), Alex Fong (Million Prosper Sdn Bhd), Adam Castillo (Atalian Global Services), Ida Ali (DELTA VISION SDN BHD/ Food Dreams Co), Mahuran Saro Sariki (Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad), Avinash Ananda (Global Academy of Metamind Alignment) among others.

In addition to this, White Page International also unveiled the annual listing of Asia's 100 Power Leaders in Marketing and Communications, Human Resources, Finance and Technology.

Marketing and Corporate Communications

Noreen Nasralla (e&, Etisalat Group), Cheryl Lim (Viu Singapore), Catherine Swee (Everbridge), Ericia Lim (Genesys), Namrata Kapur (IBM), Imran Qadri (Harley-Davidson), Ruchika Malhan Varma (Future Generali India Insurance), Abhilasha Gupta (Tech Mahindra), Daniel NG (Neo4J), Aditya Babbar (Samsung Mobile), Jayesh Sali (Vodafone Pacific), Shweta Munjal (Lupin), Laura Kantor (Foodpanda), Ketaki Shah (Jollibee UAE) Sourabh Agrawal (Lupin), Sourav Shah (FlyDubai), Scindia Balasingh (Vajro), Anowarul Amin (Coca-Cola), Pawan Pandey (Shadowfax), Atin Chhabra (Schneider Electric), Anuj Bhagia (Policybazaar), Ashima Kakkar Chandra (NLB Services), Arppita Das (Innovaccer), Debal Dutt (Intellect Design Arena), Kumar Gaurav (IndusInd Bank), Tanuja Kehar (Ex Deutsche Bank), Balaji Selvakumar (GRT Jewellers), Ruchika Gupta (Beam Suntory), Sumit Saurav (Flipkart), Bhuvana Subramanyan (Randstad India), Ravi Kumar (Max Life Insurance), Saachi Sharma (Noon), Milind Shah (Morris Garages India), Bistriti Poddar (uKnowva), Thet Wah Win (Capital Diamond Star Group), Harpreet Kaur (Kangaroo Group), Himangshu Baruah (Lighthouse Canton), M. Meganathan (Apex Laboratories), Akash Mayank (Royal Cyber Inc.), Madhur Acharya (Lenskart), Manisha Khadge (Instazen Solutions), Ankit Acharya (Bounce), Mir K Rasool (Index Exchange LLC), Jai Mohan (Orange Retail Finance), Supriya Goswami (Whatfix), Amit Thapliyal (People Strong), Mukesh Ghuraiya (Modi Naturals), Dawinder Pal (Bikano Foods), Monika Nagpal (Group Landmark), Errol Marquis (AFC), MVS Murthy (Federal Bank), Namit Naren Jain (Cognizant), Neha Arora (Triveni Engineering and Industries), Pallavi Roy (Runaya), Pankaj Dheer (Chyavan Rishi Ayur Siddha), Asif Khan (Manipal Technologies), Pratyusha Manthri (ADP), Kunjan Singh (GenQore), Ruchi Sodhi Mathur (DSV), Swetank Jain (Future Group), Sonal Sehgal (Global Honey Bee), Nitika Goel (Zinnov), Sachin Chhabra (ACC Limited), Bhavna Imran (Corveta Agriscience), Kasvinda Kulathunga (OCK Yangon), Meenakshi Oberoi (Somany Impresa Group), Sameer Chaturvedi (Gangnam Street Retail), Sayantan Dasgupta (Grammer), Ram CH (Naturals), Satanik Chaudhuri (Shriram Properties), Shiv Kumar (New Goa Airport), Amit Verma (Rapido), Tanmay Ayare (Route Mobile), Vignesh Murali Bhat (Equitas Small Finance Bank), Vijesh Vijayan (Siply), Sheena Kapoor (ICICI Lombard GIC), Meher Taj (EY GDS), Elizabeth Venkataraman (Kotak Mahindra Bank) among others.

Finance Leaders

Rajneesh Jain (Reliance Infocom), Carlo Arqueros, Hyder Hasan (YTY Group), Tanisha Govindarajan (Loreal), Meeta Aggarwal (Licious), Ritu Rekha (PwC India), Niranjan Bandokar (Yes Bank), Nitin Parekh (Zydus Group), Penny Hsiao (Jardine Schindler Group), Nikhil Jain (Infosys Singapore), Niraj Kumar (OYO Hotels and Homes), Rahul Kedia (Roche), Sumesh Balakrishnan (Cognida), Aditi Singh (Satin Creditcare Network), Dipak Kumar Giri (GBP Tanzania), Ashish Verma (Kirby Building Systems), Caroline YinYin Htay (AP Tower), Jorge Martin Martinez (DKSH Indochina), Anil Kumar Gollapui (Varsity Education Management), Ankit Maheshwari (CARS24), Arvind Sharma (Xebia), Bharat Aggarwal (Diversey), Chandra Prakash Singh (Brinton Pharmaceuticals), Kailash Gupta (Inox Leisure), Nitin Bapna (Indorama Ventures PCL), Kapil Bagadia (PV Advisory), Milind Jayeshkumar Joshi (Maximus International), Rajat Mehra (SAMHI Hotels), Mukesh Surana (Garware Technical Fibres), Naveen Kumar Amar (SpiceXpress), Ajay Kumar Choudhary (Minda Instruments), Abhijeet Sharma (PhableCare), Hiranand Savlani (Astral Limited), Anmol Peeti Saboo (Paradise Group of Hotels), Rohit Kumar (Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital), Sandhya Sriram (Narayana Health), Santanu Acharya (NIXI), Sathya VP (Billroth Hospitals), Shweta Mall (Fiserv), Anil Bothra (GTPL Hathway), Nand Kishore (Pitti Engineering), Subash Gaijes (Nippon Paint), Vishal Maheshwari (Healthium Medtech), Vishal Pansari (Radix), Sandeep Modi (Hindustan Zinc), Yash Arora (NeXMiLe partnerS), Yashpal Jain (Sandhar Technologies), Nishant Monani (KH Foges) among others.

Human Resources Leaders



Angelina Chua Yen Ling (ComfortDelGo Singapore), Alex Ang (Chip Eng Seng Corporation), Htet Wai Min (Aya Sompo Insurance), Sudakshina Bhattacharya (HDFC ERGO General Insurance), Ampika Chanviriyawut (Dentsu International), Sarma Chillara (SKODA AUTO Volkswagen) Sanjev Vaid (NatWest Group), Amit Sharma (Volvo Group), Subir Verma (Tata Power), Dr. Ankita Singh (Cignex), Dr Rajeev Mishra (Hindustan Platinum), Amit Sachdev (Tata Insights and Quants), Renu Bohra (DB Schenker), Harpreet Singh Anand (Kotak Life), Arshdeep Kharbanda (Kyndryl India), Vamshi Patwari (Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group), Amit Kataria (Hanu Software), Shreya Kejriwal (Godrej Industries), A Annapurna (Fime India), Satya Narayan Maharana (Haier Appliances), Apeksha Singh Bhadauria (DSV), Ashutosh Mishra (Dish TV), Atul Tiwari (Spice Money), Avanti Parulekar (Life Coach), Dinesh Prabhak (Kshema Power and Infrastructure), Naveen Narayan (Biocon Biologics), Dr. Balaji MS (Critical Facility Digital), Dr Dinesh Kumar Murugesan (DSM), Dr. Jignesh Shah (Patel Infrastructure), Ganesh S (Emeritus), Gaurav Singh Panwar (HSBC), Janani Prakash (Quantela), Suhas Athma (EV and IOT Technology Enterprise), Krish Vembu (GRT Group), Priyanka Mohanty (Startek), Lt Col Alok Kumar Das (Brinton Pharmaceuticals), Meenalochani Kumar (Northern Trust Corporation), Ranjan Mishra (Diebold Nixdorf), Milind Bhalekar (Panacea Biotech), Sriharsha Achar (Star Health and Allied Insurance Company), Mohammad Adil Hassan (Intellimechanics), Manish Wadhwa (CarDekho, Girnar Soft), Ashish Mittal (Sreenidhi Educational Group), Ajay Sharma (Taraashna), Mohith Mohan (Lowe's India), Murlee Dhar Shyam (Airport Talents International), Prem Singh (JK Organisation), Pallavi Singh (Providence Global Center), Shikha Rastogi (Bloom CE Technology), Rashmi Anthony (Angel Broking), Pooja Bhasin (Ticketmaster), Pradyumna Pandey (Mother Dairy), Prasanth Edassari (House of Shipping LLC), Abhisek Nag (NewGlobe Education), Vinod Nair (Canpack), Amitesh Nigam (Trivitron Healthcare), Rajeev Chalana (Vesuvius India), Meenakshi Kaul (Ziff Davis Performance Marketing), Roopa Mehra (Kyocera), Sachin Saxena (Aakash Educational Services), Romita Mukherjee (Whatfix), Sandip Kulkarni (Brinks), Aseem Mishra (Complete People Solutions), Binny Ashish Mathen (Celio), Anil Santhapuri (FIS Global), Chella Pandian Pitchai (Biocon Biologics), Udaiy Khanna (Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.), Anurag Kumar (Sing Fuels), Sanjai Kumar (VPS Healthcare UAE), Animesh Kumar (Zee Entertainment Enterprises), Saswati Sinha (Evalueserve), Moushmi Dhar (Compass), Devi Prasad (Apollo Health and Lifestyle), Sheetal Bhanot (Infra.market), Satish Rajarathnam (Mphasis), Jayanti Kandayah (VAT Malaysia), Soumya Panigrahi (Brillio Technologies), Archana Rajesh (SuisseTechPartners), Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu (ITILITE), Kankana Barua (Healthium Medtech), Sweety Rath (Alvaria), Vanitha Nitin (Allianz Partners), Viekas K Khokha (Dhanuka Agritech), Vineeta Kukreti (Fiserv), Vishvarup Mehta (Coupa Software), Vishwanadh Raju (Dun and Bradstreet), Sudeep Sharma (HCL Healthcare), Vikas Verma (United Overseas Bank), Vivek Tripathi (AU Small Finance Bank), Aditya Pal (Informatica) among others.

Technology Leaders

Mouhamad Kawas (Medicus AI), Dr. Mohammad Khaled (Safe Digital Thought Leader), Abhishek Dwivedi (Vista), Anand Thakur (Reliance Retail), Anubhav Rajput (PNB Housing Finance), Pratik Modi (Egencia- An Amex GBT Company), Shashwat Singh (BoAt), Reetu Sharma (TIAA), Anupam Pandey (Akivna Technologies), Arunraja Karthick (DTDC Express), Chetan Trivedi (Vedanta Resources, Hindustan Zinc), Srivats Krishnamoorthy (SSGE), Dr. Karthik Ramesh (emids), Rajesh Soni (Sociolla), Sujit Karpe (iMocha), Rajnish Kumar (IXIGO), Vikrant SenChaudhuri (Concentrix), Dr. Nitin Verma (IQVIA), Ganapuram Venu (CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories), Kavitha Srinivasulu (Tata Consultancy Services), Nivarti Jayaram (Societe General Global Solutions Center), Naraynan Krishnan (Falcon Eye Cyber Security DMCC), Nipun Jaswal (BDO), Sandeep Mishra (Yoshi Markets), Krishna Sai T (Biocon), Rajeev Tomar (Tourism Finance Corporation of India), Santanu Dutt (Amazon Web Services), Rajesh Dhuddu (Tech Mahindra), Ravi Chauhan (TTEC Digital Analytics), Saravana Mani (Kmart Group Australia (India Technology Center) Seema Sharma (Servify), Shyam Kumar (Axidio), Swapnil Deshpande (Thoughtworks), Vamsi Talasila (Reset Technologies), Shashank Jain (OYO) among others.

White Page International is a global consulting firm with a diverse portfolio that includes Brand Marketing, Research, Advisory and Consulting, Large Scale Generic and Customized Conferences, Publishing, Digital and Television Content. The goal is to create a substantial and lasting improvement in the performance of its clients and strengthening their brand value. White Page International aims to be the world's leading consulting firm, this is what drives its focus and efforts to be the ideal partner for its clients.

