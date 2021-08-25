10xgro Coaching & Consulting paves way for youth-enhancing their learning methods

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): A certified executive business coach, Ram Leela Ganapatineedi, is seeing the rise in demand for professional guidance to build a credible career launched a platform, '10xgro Coaching and Consulting'. The consultation platform incorporates the mentoring and coaching of aspiring entrepreneurs, CEOs, leaders, managers, and aspiring students who are striving in the industry to manifest a strong foothold in the industry. He is ensuring that through his consultancy firm, he is able to uplift the lives of individuals and encourage them to be a better version of themselves every day.

Using inter-core coaching, 10xgro Coaching and Consulting helps its clients to become aware of their beliefs and actions. The leading consultancy firm has amalgamated the best coaching practices to create sustainable behavioural change and co-create new possibilities to unleash their inner potential. Adopting behavioural strategies and management instruments like enneagrams, 16pf, and many more assessment tools, the newly launched platform ensures that with one-on-one and group coaching techniques they are able to understand systemic constellations to uncover the client's challenges.

Being in the industry for the past eight years, Ram Leela Ganapatineedi has efficiently coached hundreds of individuals and witnessed their successful transformation to touch horizons. He uses a blended approach of life coaching and leadership coaching to fortify the upcoming leader's in the country. An associate ICF (Growmore) certified Leadership Coach, ICF (CCE) Life Coach, and NLP practitioner brings more than 20 years of corporate experience as a people strategist.



Working with different sectors into manufacturing industries like pharma, engineering, modular as well service, retail chains with their multicultural global and national presence, 10xgro Coaching and Consulting is taking the torch to educate and impart knowledge to all the aspiring entrepreneurs, top executives, and leaders.

Talking about what drives him to get better every day and deliver utilities that benefit millions, Ram Leela says, "Future leaders are expected to be visionary, adaptive, innovative, and engaged to drive and deliver to the best of their abilities. Many leaders are elevated based on their subject matter expertise and not necessarily on their leadership capability. Therefore, we at 10xgro Coaching and Consulting train individuals to pick up these skills by providing Executive Leadership Coaching."

The firm focuses on building cognitive agility, resilience, leadership, capability, ensuring that all approaches are result-oriented. Under Ram Leela Ganapatineedi's leadership, the firm is certain to touch sky heights and help every individual who dreams of becoming a leader to touch horizons.

