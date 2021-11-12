12-year-old automates contact-free waste disposal

New Delhi (India), November 12 (ANI/PNN): How often do you hear of an everyday automation startup founded and managed by a 12-year-old coding prodigy and a new age entrepreneur? Not every day.

And yet such a startup has been formulated by an unconventional duo - Arjit Nanda, a Multi-talented Entrepreneur and Miraan Rai, a 12-year-old coder, who have decided to jump in on the startup bandwagon.

Robotics and home automation is still an untapped arena when it comes to the homegrown market in India. Nonetheless, AM Innomates is here to fill that gap and rule the future of home automation. Their introductory product - AM Dustbin - is a combination of automatic and manual controls to lift the lid of the bin and is the first of its kind in the Indian market.

It was only a year ago that young Miraan Rai (miraanrai.com) visited the TEMZ (thetemz.com) - Arjit Nanda's other company - office in New Delhi for the first time to strengthen his coding knowledge.

During this one year, Arjit and Miraan struck a connect, which resulted in them developing unique automated products, of which the AM Dustbin is the first. This rare combination of 12 and 28 years didn't find their age gap a barrier to their shared goals of developing products that could be sold in the market to make lives simpler. This led to the configuration of AM Innomates.



AM Dustbin is their first utility-based product in the market. The bin detects motion and opens and closes its lid automatically.

"AM Dustbin is a smart experience that enables contact-free waste disposal," explains Arjit. "We realised that during the Covid period, contact with a waste bin can be dangerous, even if it means just using our legs. AM Dustbin is automated to eliminate this contact."

The main difference between the other dustbins in the market and the AM Dustbin is that it can be used in dual mode. One can switch off the automatic mode if one wants to, simply with a press of a button. The bin comes with a rechargeable battery which can last up to 60 days on a single charge, depending on the usage. They have tested the efficiency of the product, both in a domestic as well as a corporate environment. Further attributing to the AM Dustbin is the fact that it is made of high-quality stainless steel and is being manufactured by Jindal Stainless, one of the world's largest and most reputed stainless steel producers.

AM Innomates is endowed with a vision to simplify day-to-day life through its innovative and useful inventions. "We aim to use our vast knowledge of robotics, along with an in-depth understanding of the nuances of daily life, to explore new possibilities and develop practical solutions," says Miraan excitedly, as the young mind shares his big vision for the company. "We aspire to become India's - and maybe one day even the world's - leading provider for everyday robotics-based wonders and make difficult tasks simple with advanced artificial intelligence."

https://www.aminnomates.com/

