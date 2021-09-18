(12th MCQ Maths Sample Papers For Term1 Boards) Mistakes To Avoid With Study Hacks

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Mathematics is considered one of the most difficult subjects among students. Even the name of this subject haunts most of the students. With the board exams approaching in the coming few months, everyone is trying very hard to score well. Now, with the newly launched term-wise pattern, students need to give the MCQ-based exam this time.

Mathematics is a subject that is concerned with the calculations part, so the probability of the mistakes arises in attempting the questions. You must be worried about how you can avoid such mistakes. To get an answer to all those questions, keep on reading further.

The coming section will discuss the common mistakes that you should avoid to excel in your board exams. Let's get started.

1. Neglecting basic NCERT concepts

One of the most common mistakes done by a large number of students is neglecting the basic NCERT concepts. As with the latest MCQ pattern, students have diverted their concern from learning the basic concepts. They are only interested in solving the MCQs. But, if the conceptual clarity is not there, then there is no fun in attempting several questions. You should always avoid this thing. Because if you only rely upon MCQs and don't practice the basic questions, then you can encounter problems on the day of the exam. In the exam, the MCQs are set according to the basic concept clarity, so you should avoid this mistake.

2. Start answering the question before overviewing

Students get excited when they encounter the questions that they know this answer and mark the answers without even overviewing them. This is one of the most common mistakes that need to be avoided. You should firstly overview the questions before answering any of them. This will help you analyze the questions properly, and you can even keep a tab of the answers to whether you are proceeding in the right direction or not. So, always overview the question in the first place for better clarity and then only move to answer it.

3. Answering questions in a hurry

When you start attempting the questions recklessly, then there are high chances of making more mistakes. Firstly, with a calm and composed mind, read all the questions before attempting. When you are in a hurry, then sometimes you even leave those questions that are very simple. And even if you devote a lot of time to a single question where you are stuck, then it will make you short of time for other questions. For doing those questions, you'll be only left with a little time that will put you in a hurry. And in that hasty, you can even miss out on those questions that you can easily attempt. So, try to avoid this mistake as much as you can.



To excel in Maths board exams, mock tests are a one-shop stop to boost up your preparation. You need to dedicatedly practice the mock test.

This will help you prepare in a better fashion for most likely MCQs For CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams, along with cognitive learning tools (video-based hybrid learning). The best part of owning these sample papers is that you can even keep a tab of the entire syllabus with the help of mind maps and quick revision notes.



Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 Maths For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22:

Final Words

You should avoid these common mistakes before attempting your Maths paper for term 1 board exams.



Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 12 Maths for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22:

Prepare Well Wish all a good luck for the exams ahead.

