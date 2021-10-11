13th edition of Sankalp Global Summit 2021 to be held virtually between October 12-14, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Sankalp Global Summit 2021, one of the world's largest inclusive development platforms and an initiative of Intellecap, is coming up with its 13th edition in a virtual format over October 12-14, 2021. The Summit will have 2,000+ attendees from 70+ countries, featuring 200+ Hours of Learning, 50+ Sessions, 500+ Entrepreneurs, 200+ Investors and over 100+ Female Founders. The Summit will feature 200+ global speakers including two eminent Nobel Laureates, Kailash Satyarthi, Founder, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, and Muhammad Yunus, Founder, Grameen Bank.

The summit aims to conclude conversations around the theme of Mainstreaming Impact with impact entrepreneurs, developmental institutions, investors, corporates and regulators. The conversations will focus on climate resilience, environment, circularity, financial inclusion and considering sustainable business as the key focus.

Other prominent speakers include Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance; Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Health, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India; Carolien De Bruin, Head of COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs, World Economic Forum; Emile Schmit, Managing Director, BoP Inc; Parmesh Shah, Global Lead for Data Driven Digital Agriculture, World Bank; Preeti Sinha, Secretary General, UN Capital Development Fund; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Surge & Sequoia Capital India LLP; Wendy Werner, Country Head - India, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Ashvin Dayal, Senior Vice President, Power & Climate, The Rockefeller Foundation; Richard Hawkes, CEO, British Asian Trust; Dr. Srikanya Yathip, Secretary General, Thailand Pension Fund; Vivek Singh, Head of Portfolio - Employment & Entrepreneurship at IKEA Foundation; Edwin Keh, CEO, The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel; Christina Jaegar, Co-Founder and MD, Yunus Environment Hub and Veena Reddy, Mission Director, USAID/India.

Vikas Bali, Intellecap CEO says, "Our good intentions on equitable inclusive and environmentally sustainable development have to be translated into replicable, viable and scalable programs that impact people and planet, now. The imperative for business, corporations, governments & individuals to pivot to an impact-driven society has never been more urgent, which is our call to action at Sankalp this year."

Urvashi Devidayal, Sankalp India Lead and Associate Vice President of Intellecap said, "Every year at Sankalp, we convene for-profit entrepreneurs who are driven by purpose, and the ecosystem needed to support them to thrive. We will address the challenges of the climate crisis, smallholder farmers, sustainable agriculture, financial inclusion, livelihoods, water, health & sanitation. Across all of our thematic areas, we look at the role of technology, capital & women as cross-cutting themes. The Sankalp Global Summit is at its heart a celebration of entrepreneurship."



The summit will feature deal rooms, entrepreneur slumber party, exhibition booths, literary sessions and the Sankalp Global Awards where outstanding enterprises will be showcased. The sessions will be structured around 8 high impact tracks, namely agriculture, clean energy and climate solutions, financial services, health and WASH, gender and livelihoods, impact investing and blended finance, circular economy, and the future of work. The 4th CAIF Conclave with the theme "Sustainable Business is Good Business" will be held on October 14 and place the spotlight on circular and sustainable business practices for the textile and apparel industry in the Global South.

Sankalp is proud to be partnering with leading global institutions including World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs, British Asian Trust, Energy Catalyst, Bopinc, International Finance Corporation, Cartier Women's Initiative, Bayer Foundation, USAID and SAMRIDH.

Sankalp Forum was initiated in India in 2009 by Intellecap, part of the Aavishkaar Group, to create a thriving ecosystem for business-led inclusive development. Over the past 12+ years, Sankalp has built one of the world's largest impact enterprise-focused platforms, across 3 continents, that have showcased and discovered 1800+ entrepreneurs, through 25+ editions and have connected them to 600+ investors. Sankalp has enabled enterprises and entrepreneurs and has helped raise over USD 270+ million in funding and disbursed over USD 870,000+ in cash grants. Sankalp Forum engages with Governments, Corporations, influential platforms like the G8 and G20, media, and civil society to drive a paradigm shift in inclusive development approaches.

Intellecap, a part of the Aavishkaar Group, is a pioneer in building enabling ecosystems and channelling capital to create and nurture a sustainable & equitable society. Founded in 2002, Intellecap works across critical sectors like Agriculture, Livelihoods, Climate Change, Clean Energy, Financial Services, Gender & Inclusion, Healthcare, Water and Sanitation, and has delivered over 500 global engagements across 40+ countries and syndicated investments of over $500 Million USD in Capital. Intellecap through its presence in India and Africa provides a broad range of Consulting, Research and Investment Banking Services, to Multilateral Agencies, Development Finance Institutions, Social Enterprises, Corporations, Investors, Policy Makers and Donors. Our common action platform, Sankalp Forum, one of the largest global inclusive development platforms, brings together the ecosystem to shape the way markets work for delivering the SDGs 2030. Select clients of Intellecap include the USAID, Rockefeller Foundation, World Bank, Ford Foundation, The Hans Foundation, Doen Foundation, GIZ, DFID, Hindustan Unilever, P&G, International Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

