14th Global Intellectual Property Convention (GIPC) to be held on February 18th and 19th, 2023 at Goa

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): The 14th Edition of GIPC (GIPC 2023) will be held from February 18-19, 2023 at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa and will cover topics related to Green Technology Innovation, Demystifying NFTS & IP, Data Protection & Compliance, AI Inventorship, IP Considerations in AR/VR and MR to name a few.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant will be the chief guest & inaugurate the convention.

GIPC is organised by the Institute of International Trade, Kolkata, and managed by ITAG Business Solutions Ltd, Kolkata, since 2009. To date, more than 3900 participants from more than 50 countries have taken part in the conference.

The 14th edition of GIPC, being held after a gap of 3 years, promises to be an exciting and informative event for professionals in the field of IP. The event will provide a forum for discussion and collaboration, and it will help to shape the future of the IP industry.

Global Intellectual Property Convention (GIPC) is Asia's leading conference designed for in-house IP counsels and innovators to interact with IP attorneys from around the world to discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the field of IP which is necessary for the optimisation and leveraging of IP Assets. According to Dr Ganpat Ram Agarwal, the convenor of GIPC 2023, the convention is expected to attract more than 300 attendees from around the world. The event provides a unique platform for professionals in the field of IP to network, share their experiences, and learn from each other.

He further elaborates, "The intellectual property industry in India has been growing rapidly in recent years. According to a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the size of the intellectual property industry in India was estimated to be around USD 7.5 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10 per cent between 2021-2026."

It is the favourite learning and networking destination in India for IP fraternity from well-known law firms, multinational organizations, service providers and government office bearers from India and across the globe. Speakers from USPTO, WIPO, IPO, JPO, EPO, ARIPO, and many other international IP organizations have shared their ideas and vision about innovation and IP.

The event will consist of four plenary sessions, including keynote addresses and eight (technical) breakout sessions. The speakers will be leading experts in the field of IP, and they will share their insights on various topics such as patent law, trademark law, copyright law, IP enforcement and litigation, and more.

Leading Names Attenting GIPC 2023 are -

- Antonio Campinos, President, European Patent Office

- Michael Frohlich, Director, European Patent Office

- Chitra Iyer, Director, Koninklijke Philips N.V

- Dr Prof Heinz Goddar, Senior Partner, Boehmert & Boehmert

- Grigory Ivliev, President, Eurasian Patent Office

- Dr Stephan Wolke, CEO, Thyssenkrupp IP GmbH

- Huw Watkins, Head of Asia Policy, IP Office of the UK.

- Subodh Kumar, Head - IP, TATA Consultancy Services



- Muthukumaran Deveranjan, Director - Licensing, General Electric

- Lakshika Joshi, Global Lead, Capgemini

- Pranay Prabhugaunkar, AVP & IP Head, Siemens Technology India

- Garg Vyas, General Manager - IP, Cummins India Ltd.

- Priyanka Gupta, Associate Director, KPMG

- Pravin Anand, Managing Partner, Anand & Anand,

- Abhai Pandey, Partner, LexOrbis

- Rajeev Gupta, Jio IP Head, Jio

- Sachin K. Agrawal, Head - Artificial Intelligence, Sony Research India

- Satish Tiwary, Head - IP Analytics, Airbus

- V. Lakshmikumaran, Managing Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan

- Venugopal Shankar, Vice President - IP, Mahindra & Mahindra

- Vinayak K Katkalmbekar, Dy. General Manager & IPR Lead, IPR Dept, Tata Motors Limited,

- Vaibhav Khanna, Head - IP, Sterlite Technologies Limited

- Yuri Kuznetsov, Head - Patent Practice, Gorodissky & Partners

