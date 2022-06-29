16 LGBTQ filmmakers from across the world awarded at the fourth edition of Color's of Love International LGBT Film Festival

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): The fourth edition of the Color's of Love International LGBT Film Festival, organised by Script Factory Production Private Limited, concluded at SAS Nagar in Punjab, with approximately 16 LGBTQ filmmakers receiving awards out of a total of 22 films selected.

The Script Factory Production Private Limited founded the Color's of Love international LGBT Film Festival in 2020. Colors of Love is an LGBTQ community enterprise founded by filmmakers to curate and present queer short films to new audiences in a fun and informative manner.

The LGBT Film Festival received 61 film submissions from LGBT filmmakers around the world. The jury officially chose 22 films, and 16 filmmakers were recognised for their inspiring work.

The Colors of Love International LGBT Film Festival received submissions for short films, documentaries, animation films, music videos, and web series with LGBTQ themes.





OUT, a short film directed by Seth Chitwood of the United States won the best LGBT-Gay film, followed by best LGBT-Lesbian film 'Where do the sounds go' directed by Florent Gouelou of France, Best LGBT-Bisexual Film 'Write to me by mistake' directed by Guiseppe De Candia of Italy, Best LGBT-Transgender Film 'Sisterhood' directed by Tobias Kralmark of Sweden, Best LGBT-Sexual Diversity Film 'Quality Check' directed by Harriette Murtland of the United States, Best LGBT-Documentary Film by 'Merchant Marine Paul Goercke and Alexander Hamilton Post 448' directed by Alexander Zane Irwin of the United States.

Best LGBT-Animation Film 'Embrace' directed by Latesha Merkel of the United States, Best LGBT--HIV based film 'More Tomorrow than Before' directed by Ulises Perez Mancil from Mexico, Best LGBT--Music Video 'Give Her Your Love' directed by Celeste Lois from Argentina, Best LGBT--Pride Celebration Film 'Heaven in Hell' directed by Len Rosen from the United States, best LGBT Director 'Send Pic?' directed by James Cooper from Canada, Best LGBT Female Filmmaker 'Shall We Talk?' directed by Katya Mikheeva from Russian Federation, Best LGBT Screenwriter 'Keep Off the Grass' written by Francis Rudd from the UK, best LGBT Cinematography Film 'Enigma' by Cinematographer Rayner Cook from the United States, best LGBT Editor 'Breathe' edited by Stefan Hickert from the Netherlands and Special Jury Mentioned award 'Romario' directed by James Cooper from Canada.

"The USP of the LGBT Film Festival is that it was organised during Pride Month (June)," said Gary Panjabi, director of the LGBT Film Festival (June). "There was an audience interaction on the topic 'Women and Bollywood,' where we discussed female Bollywood filmmakers, and we hosted a panel discussion on the topic 'Pride is Every day,' with panellists Jaswant Kaur, Kirandeep Sahay, and Ravindra Mukherjee."

