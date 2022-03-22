17th Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit

London [UK], March 22 (ANI/PNN): 'Coming Together to Collaborate for Mutual Prosperity' is the theme of the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum 2022, to be organized by AsiaOne Media Group on 12th April '22 at London Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel, London, UK.

The one-day mega Summit will be a grand congregation of business and social leaders from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration.

The Forum will comprise key business and social leaders from business and government sectors from the UK, USA, France, Germany, India, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

They will come forward to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities across the globe, especially in the Eurasian, Gulf and African regions.

At the Summit, Social and Business leaders from all over the world across 16 industry categories would be felicitated under various categories, namely Guest of Honour Awards, Knight of Honour Awards, COVID-19 Commitment Awards, Global Leader of the Year, Person of the Year 2021-22 Awards, AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders Awards, Most Influential Young Leaders Awards, Women Empowerment Awards, and Black Swan Awards (for excellence in cinema, arts and sports).



The following brands are under nomination:

Talking about the theme of the Summit, Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine & UWG Media, said, "With the rapidly changing post-pandemic world, we need to evolve swiftly and transcend the boundaries of nations and geographies and join hands for mutual progress and prosperity. Undoubtedly, collaboration is the need of the hour. Here and now is when we need to generate opportunities for world growth collectively. After creating a Platform of Excellence for the entire Asia, the Middle East and Africa, we intend to broaden the ambit and include Europe and the Americas to bring to fore World's Greatest Brands and Leaders and simultaneously generate some of the never-before opportunities of networking, investment and sustainable development."

Stressing on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the current scenario, Ajay Harinath Singh, Group Chairman, DPGC, said, "We strongly value our commitment to collectivity and collaboration for social welfare, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic. I am delighted to state that our Group has been creating huge employment and income generation opportunities for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group has been entering into several high-growth sectors such as Retail, Defence Production, Logistics, and E-vehicles to create wealth for the nation and boost economic growth with employment. DPGC's core value, vision, and robust CSR activities are in alignment with the theme of this edition of AsiaOne Summit. Through the upcoming AsiaOne COVID-19 Commitment Awards in the UK, we intend to promote the spirit of collectivity, caring, and collaboration, which we believe are the most significant virtues inherent in human beings."

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me or write to us at global@asioane.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, singapore@asiaone.co.in, and india@asiaone.co.in.

