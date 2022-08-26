18 Women Changemakers honoured at Kashi Vaishwik Gaurav Samman 2022 in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)[India], August 26 (ANI/PNN): About 18 women change makers were honoured at the Kashi Vaishwik Gaurav Samman 2022' awards event organized jointly by Algol Films and Grovox creation for their excellent contributions in their respective fields.

Mridula Jaiswal, Mayor of Varanasi, who was the chief guest at the Kashi Vaishwik Gaurav Samman 2022 held at a hotel in the Cantonment area in Varanasi, while addressing a gathering at the event, said, "Our nation will progress when women would come forward to work for the country". "Respect for women should start from your own homes and be adopted in behaviour. The present governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh have high respect towards women and work to promote their self-respect and make them self-sufficient."

About 18 women from different spheres of life were honoured with the Kashi Vaishwik Gaurav Samman 2022 awards for their immense contributions in their respective fields.

Padma Shri Dr Rajnikant, who was the guest of honour at the event, said, "If a woman becomes self-reliant, it means a family is self-reliant. It is the need of the hour that our society has to come forward to make women self-reliant."

Addressing a gathering, the national vice-president of IIA, RK Chaudhary, said, "Women play key roles in the development of Indian culture, humanity and uplifting the society. The women played an important role in materializing the concept of social harmony and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.

Ajay Jaiswal, convener of the event, said, "Our aim behind honouring the women is to spread awareness among other women to become self-reliant and educated."

Piyuus Jaiswal, CEO of Iconic Gold Awards, was the Special Guest of Honour. At the same time, Dr Avinash Chandra Singh, Dr Shweta Singh, Dr Kumar Utsav, Sharad Agarwal, Pankaj Agarwal, Sarvesh Srivastav, Vishal Jaiswal, Neeraj Parikh, Namit Parikh, Rahul, RK Chowdhury, Swapnil Jaiswal, Keshav Jalan were the other dignitaries who attended the event.

Here goes the list of the Kashi Vaishwik Gaurav Samman 2022' awardees:

1-Ishita Vishwakarma (Saragamapa 2019 winner and India's got talent 2022 Runner Up) Mumbai

2-Bhawika Maheshwari (Youngest motivational speaker) Surat Gujrat

3 Acharya Nandita Shastri Chaturvedi (Pracharya Panini Kanya Vidhyalaya, Varanasi)

4-Richa Patel- First female loco pilot of Varanasi

5-Dr Shipradhar Srivastava

(Saving girl child has become a mission for this doctor) Varanasi



6-Shivangi Singh (Rafel Rani) 1st Women Rafel pilot Home town Varanasi

7-Dr Sonal Rochani

Category - Educate in Self Defence in Rural Area for Women, Women Empowerment (Shakti Foundation) Delhi

8-Manya Singh (Miss India Runner-up 2020) (Home town Varanasi) Mumbai

9-Ankita Verma (Painter) Varanasi

10-Neeti Goyal (Renowned Restauranteur and Philanthropist) Mumbai

11-Neha Singh (Gunnies book record holder Varanasi )

12-Roshni Yadav (painter, Rangoli Artist, world record holder) Varanasi

13-Nidarshana Gowani (Social worker, Women empowerment Mumbai)

14-Smt.Madhvi Singh- (Mahila sashaktikaran )

15-Nusrat Jahan-Women Weavers and Artisan Support

16-Sarita Maurya- (Economic Empowerment of Rural Women by digital tools.)

17- Ashwini Srivastava (Director- Sure For Cure)

18-Dr Gazal Jain : (MBBS DGO DNB)

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

