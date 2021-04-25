19-year-old Indian golfer donates all his earnings to fund Vaccination Drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a scenario, where not a single day goes by without unsettling news about how the pandemic situation is spiraling out of control, India's young generation sure seems determined to take command of the situation - one step, at a time.

On one hand, where young Turks bring in innovative solutions to the rescue of citizens, there are others, who are setting examples by putting their best altruistic foot forward.

The frontline workers need as many helping hands as possible. Apart from the doctors and nurses, other heroes are stepping in and lending a hand for the welfare of the nation and its people. Pained by the serious lack of initiative, especially among the economically backward classes, young Mumbai-born Krishiv KL Tekchandani took an out-of-turn decision.

The multi-award-winning prodigal Golfer who began his career at the age of 7 and has been constantly training, playing and winning competitive tournaments across the globe, Krishiv has decided to donate all his prize money to fund the Vaccination Drive at his local Golf Club (Bombay Presidency Golf Club) in Chembur. A habitual donor, socially-committed Krishiv has been regularly donating to the society including blood donation on his birthdays and important occasions after turning 18.

Krishiv says that there are hundreds of on-field workers like caddies, gardeners, caretakers and field staff who work hard behind-the-scenes at any golf course. These people often lack the resources as well as awareness of the need for COVID 19 vaccination. Further, in a lockdown scenario, where both their livelihood and survival is at stake, Krishiv felt that as a sportsman, his first duty was towards helping his fellow co-workers on the Golf course.



Coming from a family and traditional background that believes in ensuring that any kind deed or aid should reach the last person in the chain, Krishiv thought of reaching out and contributing his mite to the common man at the ground level. Moreover, not desirous of bothering his family for his own charitable effort, Krishiv decided to put all his earnings and savings to fund the mission. He intends to approach the Bombay Presidency Golf Club authorities to initiate the process.

Krishiv, the young sportsman & entrepreneur, has taken it upon himself to aid the nation in these times of peril. He believes that his effort may be very small and his contribution may be far less compared to the costs involved in such an exercise, but irrespective of everything, he wanted to make a beginning. He is confident that young India is not only sensitive and conscious but also determined to usher change at all levels and in all possible ways.

A staunch believer in the "power of one", Krishiv hopes that his small act of "sewa" to fellow community members may kindle a spark in others like him; inspiring several others to proactively invest their time, energy and initiative in helping India win the battle against the coronavirus.

This is an inspiring story and we should all come together. People, we should come together in a crisis like this, and we should all help one another with this crisis because some people can't even find simple things that they need.

Krishiv, for one, is confident that together, young India can and will overcome the dark clouds and herald the silver lining of health, well being and harmony across the nation.

