19th May 2021, A day dedicated to spreading awareness about Abdominal Cancer

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV Media): The third edition of the Abdominal Cancer Day pre-events kick-started virtually on 16th May 2021, keeping in mind the pandemic situation this year. The event was organized by Abdominal Cancer Trust and IIEMR.

Abdominal Cancer Day is going to be celebrated worldwide on 19th May 2021 but to spread awareness about the diseases of abdominal cancer a marathon was held on 16th May 2021, where 3200 participants from all over the world, namely countries like Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Mexico, and from Indian states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, New Delhi and many more participated from the comfort of their homes.

There are now a growing number of patients having both Covid-19 infection and abdominal cancers in different stages of their treatment. It is important to understand that having cancer increases the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 infection. This is because many cancer patients are immunocompromised thus having a lower capacity to fight back.

Precautions for cancer patients are the same as those for normal people, it is just that they need to be stricter in their compliance. Covid-19 vaccination in cancer patients is very important and everyone is eligible if there is no contraindication. If they have recently received chemotherapy, before vaccination they must consult their doctor to check whether the immune system has recovered.

In his modest experience of 15 years in the field of gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, Dr Sundeep Jain observed that most people are unaware of the possible serious diseases behind their symptoms and the risk to life they pose. One of the important reasons is that abdominal diseases still have not caught the much-needed attention of people across all educational, financial, and social strata of the society, akin for example to chest pain where the person usually consults the cardiologist fearful of the possible risk to life it poses.

Keynote Speaker and Founder Trustee of Abdominal Cancer Day, Dr Sundeep Jain, says, "In my experience of treating abdominal cancer patients, 60 per cent belonged to Stage VI, 25 per cent to Stage III, and only 15 per cent were in stage I or II. Most of the patients in stages III and IV had symptoms for 3 to 18 months, yet did not reach proper specialists due to their ignorance about its seriousness.





There has always been a tendency of not realizing the life-threatening consequences of health-related habits and of ignoring early symptoms for long allowing diseases to reach advanced and non-curable stages. But together through this initiative we can change these statistics and detect most of the patients in earlier stages of their disease thus enabling them to get timely curative treatment."

The earlier any abdominal cancer is detected, the more likely it is to be cured. Most common types of abdominal cancers include oesophagal, gastric, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, colon-rectum, and appendix. As a group, abdominal cancers represent the second common cause of cancer death. As we are aware a dedicated World cancer day is observed every year on the 4th of February to create awareness about cancers in general.

Considering the common occurrence and seriousness of abdominal cancers Dr Sundeep Jain for the first time in the world founded Abdominal Cancer Day on the 19th of May 2019 along with the abdominal cancer trust, to specifically generate public understanding about the importance of early detection of abdominal cancers. Its 3rd episode is going to be observed at the global level virtually on coming 19th May 2021.

A webinar to discuss abdominal cancer cause and prevention is being planned to be held on 19th May 2021. Chief Guest of the webinar will be the famous writer and poet, Padmashree Ashok Chakradhar, and Guest of honor Dr S.S.Sharma (MD, DM) Senior Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, SMS Medical College, Jaipur. The keynote address will be by Founder Trustee, Abdominal Cancer Trust, Dr Sundeep Jain. Many more doctors from across the world and other well-known personalities will also be a part of this webinar.

