2 Gujarat girls top NID BDes 2021 Exams with AIR 1 and 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recently the results of the National Institute of Design's (NID) DAT Mains results were announced and two design aspirants from SILICA, India's leading design entrance coaching institutes, secured AIR 1 & AIR 2.

Khushi Purohit and Dipra Arora, who joined SILICA Institute for design entrance preparation, got AIR 1 and AIR 2 respectively, in Open Category, at NID BDes DAT Mains 2021.

Khushi shared, "I just want to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the SILICA team for helping me achieve it." In addition, she advised the current design aspirants to utilize the study material, LMS and Masterclasses provided by the institute to crack NID.

Dipra also shared similar sentiments and stated that, "All thanks to the entire team of SILICA institute. The faculty were super helpful. The online learning module, well-defined course structure and feedback sessions were very helpful."

NID is the top institute for design education and research in Asia. The institute conducts Design Aptitude Test (DAT) every year at the national level to shortlist design aspirants for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes. The test consists of two parts: NID DAT Prelims and NID DAT Mains. Candidates are required to clear both parts of the exam to get admission to the prestigious institute.



According to sources, approximately 8,000 students appear for the MDes DAT and approximately 15,000 students appear for the BDes DAT. NID offers admission to 352 seats under 19 MDes programs and 458 seats under 8 BDes programs.

This year, the NID DAT Prelims was conducted in March in 23 cities across the country. The DAT Prelims results were declared in June, 2021. The candidates who qualified in the Prelims exam gave the Mains exam during June 19-28, 2021. For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the DAT Mains exam was conducted online.

Head of SILICA Institute, Chiranjeet Rege added, "We feel extremely proud that over 100 of our students have qualified in the NID 2021 exam. It is our aim to offer best design entrance preparation with the help of highly qualified faculty, top-rated study material and technology. We will continue to strive for the best and help students to achieve their dreams in the design field."

Over 15,000 SILICA students have got admission to Top Design, Fashion & Architecture colleges. SILICA provides classroom and online entrance coaching for NID, NIFT, CEED, NATA, JEE exams to 10th, 11th, 12th Std and Graduating students.

