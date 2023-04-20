20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): School of Leadership and Management (SLM), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies organized the second edition of HR RoundTable under the mentorship of the Strategic Mentoring Board (SMB) at Manav Rachna, chaired by S Y Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and led by Rajeev Dubey, Chairman, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited & Member of the Governing Body, International Labour Organization, Geneva.

The Roundtable comprised four enlivening panel discourses with 20+ creme-de-la-creme: Panel 1- Employee Priorities#Remapped; Panel 2- Reimagining Work Design; Panel 3- Online Offline Balance Decoded; and Panel 4- Democratizing Digital Transformation. The panel discussions heard premier personalities including Arun Malhotra, Former MD, Nissan Motors India; Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head Marketing, Tech Mahindra; Simin Askari, Senior VP Corporate HR and Business Excellence, DS Group; Salil Lal, CHRO cum VP (HR), Maruti Suzuki; Rajiv Kapoor, Executive Director and CEO- Group Head HR, UNO Minda; Mohinish Sinha, Partner, Deloitte; Shaakun Khanna, Vice President, ORACLE; S K Bose Director, Chief Executive Officer Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council; Mussarat Hussain, Head, HR, Suzuki R&D India; Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group CHRO, Make My Trip.com; Neha Saxena Shenoy, Dy. CHRO, Cairn Oil and Gas; Aarti Chandra, HR Business Partner, Food Category and Commercial, PepsiCo; Puja Kapoor, Global Senior Director- HR, OLX Autos, OLX Group; Manu Wadhwa, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sony Pictures Networks; R Anand, Sr. Vice President, HR, HCLTech; Asshish Kaul, Director, Knowledge & Advisory and Business Head, PSE Society for Human Resource Management (India); and Dr Gauri Bhasin, Executive Director, Marketing & Admissions, MREI.

Sharing his words of wisdom, Rajeev Dubey shared three questions with the audience to contemplate and bring a resolution to themselves, which were "Was I designated to work every day?, Did I challenge myself to do my best?, and Did I do my best for the company?".

In his keynote address, Rajit Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Max India and Antara Senior Care was the Keynote Speaker emphasized the importance of being purpose-driven, living to commitments, building trust & authenticity, and creating and inclusive system within an organization.



"HR Round Table is a successful initiative by Manav Rachna which aims to throw light on pressing issues in the world of HR. With this, the institute also envisions to bridge the gap between industry and academia", said Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava.

Dr A K Balyan, Former MD&CEO, Petronet LNG Ltd., Former Director HR, ONGC highlighted the main points that emerged in all the panel discussions.

Prof. (Dr.) Lt Gen RK Anand, DG MRIIRS expressed gratitude to all.

The Manav Rachna HR Roundtable threw light on the concerning issues with deeper insights and innovative solutions drawing on the best and next practices of cutting-edge organizations. It also offered opportunities for thought leadership dialogue, collaboration and knowledge-sharing to provide actionable and easy practices for organizational implementation.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

