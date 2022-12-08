2023 Colliers Global Investor Outlook report: Global real estate market stabilisation to take hold in a return to relative rationality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) has released its 2023 Global Investor Outlook report, which has found that the stabilisation of global real estate market will take hold by mid-2023. Despite the volatility of geopolitical tensions, economic shocks and uneven monetary policy over the past year, countries including the UK and U.S. have already witnessed a rapid pricing reset however, this has not been universal. Investors can therefore expect significant differences in how the reset plays out across sectors and markets in 2023.

Asia Pacific investors to raise exposure despite challenges

Globally, Asia Pacific is the region most optimistic about economic growth. Over half of Asia Pacific investors (53 per cent) expect positive impact as a result of economic growth within its own region, versus 41 per cent in EMEA and 38 per cent in the Americas. Similarly, 43 per cent of Asia Pacific respondents expect positive impact as a result of global economic growth, above EMEA (38 per cent) and the Americas (28 per cent).

Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Investment Services, Colliers India, added, "Emerging economies in Asia Pacific Markets likely to be resilient in 2023 compared to other markets. Markets like India are now seen more depth in Real Estate Investments with wider base of Investors, strong performance of Equity Capital Markets including REITs, listed equities, capital inflows across value chain of Development of Office and Residential Development. With geo political scenario emerging in Asia supported by consistent Government policy framework the Industrial, logistics, Data Centers sectors in India are likely to see tremendous growth. With global funds partnering with Indian developers, there is ample dry powder to be invested in the market in next five years. This year is likely to see investment of about USD4.5 billion in the market, higher than 2021."

Rising costs and challenges ahead

Current inflation and interest rates are fueling an increase in operational and construction costs already exacerbated by supply chain issues and energy price increases. Asia Pacific investors cited interest rates (88 per cent), increased construction costs (87 per cent), and higher asset operation costs (77 per cent) as the top challenges for the year ahead that will have the most negative impact on investors' ability to pursue investment strategies. Globally, interest rates were also the top concern (88 per cent), followed by inflation (74 per cent) and supply chain disruption (68 per cent).

Core assets prevail

Market volatility has led investors to focus on fundamentals and defensive strategies. Across the board, Asia Pacific investors' top three sector preferences for 2023 are offices (68 per cent), industrial & logistics (I&L) (65 per cent), and multifamily/build-to-rent (42 per cent) - the same top three for investors worldwide. While core assets in established, larger cities are investors' preference in Asia Pacific (74 per cent), sectors closely connected to changing demographic and economic realities such as multifamily and senior housing are driving activity in smaller, growth cities. There is also rising interest in retail with 52 per cent of Asia Pacific respondents intend to invest in suburban malls (the highest globally), and 48 per cent in CBD/high street retail.

Liquidity and sustainability driving opportunities

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria continues to be a key factor in investor decision making across Asia Pacific. This is driven by a flight to quality primarily in major office markets, as well as the need to respond to occupier demands and to balance out long-term asset operational costs.



In Asia Pacific, two-thirds (66 per cent) of investors have either already activated or are currently integrating action on the environmental performance of their assets (e.g. a capital improvement, disposal or acquisition strategy that incorporates ESG considerations), compared to 75 per cent of investors globally. 40 per cent of Asia Pacific investors are also looking to dispose up to 50 per cent of their existing portfolio in the next five years as it no longer fits with their ESG investment strategy, compared to 53 per cent of investors globally.

The 2023 Colliers Global Investor Outlook Report was conducted in October and November 2022 and is based on over 30 in-depth interviews with Colliers Capital Markets global and regional experts. Over 750 investors were surveyed worldwide, with 365 respondents from Asia Pacific. This is the third edition of Colliers' annual outlook for global property investors.

Media Contact:

Sukanya Dasgupta

Senior Director & Head, Marketing & Communications| Colliers India

Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com |+91 9811867682

Riddhi Vira

Manager, Marketing and Communications | Colliers India

riddhi.vira@colliers.com| +91 9619776362

Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20 per cent for shareholders. With annual revenues of USD 4.6 billion and USD 92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

