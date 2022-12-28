2023 is all about less makeup and simplifying the makeup routine - Raman Chohan, Co-owner, Victress Beauty Academy

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/PNN): As 2022 is winding down I am assessing all of the trends for 2023. I truly believe 2023 is all about skin goals and less of the cakey makeup. On average it takes a woman 55 minutes every morning to get ready!! Imagine waking up in the morning and not having to do your brows, or the perfect winged liner and even better not worry about reapplying your lipstick throughout the day!!

We can make that dream come true with beautiful natural tattooed eyebrows, lips and liner. Also, let's not forget all the amazing medispas that can help you achieve the beautiful skin you have always thought of. With perfectly tattooed eyeliner, this means dashing out of the door without 2 different wings!! Amazing right! How about stepping out of the door with symmetrical brows and the PERFECT pout without spending ANY time in the morning.

"Semi-permanent makeup techniques have come a very long way from the 80s and 90s and even the 2000's. Aesthetic tattoos are now subtle, and enhance your existing natural beauty. Semi-permanent makeup can last up to 3 years. That means spending less time in front of the mirror every morning and more time journaling, with the kids, on the yoga mat or even pressing the snooze 1 extra time. After working from home for over 2 years women have started wearing less and less makeup and discovering their confidence" said Raman Chohan, a Global master in permanent makeup from Canada and founder of Victress Beauty Academy.



Boost your skin confidence with semi-permanent makeup and the 6 following ways.

1. Drink your skin woes away with water. 2-3L will ensure the toxins are flushed out!!

2. Eat your way to glowing skin. What you put into your body matters!!! Try to follow the 80/20 rule. 80 per cent of the time ensures you eating a protein rich diet along with fruits and veggies full of antioxidants.



3. Sleep matters! Get a minimum of 7-8 hours of sleep. Sleep keeps your cortisol levels well balanced therefore less toxins and acne.

4. Move more. Go for walks, work out and sweat it out to beautiful glowing skin. Working out is the best anti-aging routine.

5. Apply SPF. Make it your duty to your skin to lather on a good quality sunscreen everyday! Trust me your skin will thank you in 20 years.

6. Schedule an appointment with a skincare specialist for regular facials. Deep exfoliating facials are the best for your skin along with dermaplaning. Dermaplaning removes 3-4 weeks of dead skin and peach fuzz that traps acne causing bacteria.

If you follow a good routine you will notice beautiful glowing skin and spending less time doing your makeup. Why wear makeup if you have beautiful skin!!!

Visit: https://www.victressbeautyacademy.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

