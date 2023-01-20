2023 Opened with Sapphire Learners Pledging to Recapitulate Social Responsibility

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/SRV): Educational institutions of today bear far greater responsibilities than merely producing academic geniuses. They have the onus to shape the leaders of tomorrow, and community service remains a non-negotiable agenda here. To that end, Sapphire International School, Noida, has emerged as one of the educational institutions where students are groomed in such a way that they grow proficient not only in terms of academic know-how and life skills but also acquire an inclusive and empathetic approach toward helping those in need.

Just recently, Sapphire Learners, who form a part of the Interact Club Learner Leadership Team, had the opportunity to meet the respected President of India, Droupadi Murmu. As quoted by one of the students, "This was a wholesome experience for each of us as we got to meet India's one of the most influential personalities and got to gather words of wisdom and larger-than-life insights from her."

This meeting led to Sapphirians pledging to supersede their community service program by deciding to organize the Blood Donation Camp, which came to be held on 30th December 2022.

From what can be witnessed, Sapphire International School has always placed the need to sensitize students, make them aware of their surroundings, and nurture a sense of responsibility and empathy among them as a topmost priority. This has led to the school leading many social responsibility programs in unison with the students.





In the third quarter of 2022, Sapphirians participated in the Sheroes Hangout, where they met Acid Attack Survivors. The agenda was to make children aware of the circumstances that others are living in. The school management says this was an attempt at persuading children to come forward and be patient listeners to the woes of acid attack survivors where first-hand stories of courage and survival were shared. The meeting with the acid attack survivors helped make children more aware, present, and responsible.

Sapphire International School continued the momentum by deciding to give back to all the super moms who otherwise run around the clock for the sake of their children and families. The school hosted the Mom and Me Session - A program that extensively focussed on Ovarian Cancer Awareness. On this occasion, Dr Sanjeev Arora, a surgical oncologist from Max Super Specialty hospital in association with Shasakt Foundation, was invited as the guest to discuss the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures associated with ovarian cancer. By the end of this event, the school was successful in reminding mothers to pause and take care of their respective health.

In August 2022, Sapphire International School took the initiative to educate its students about gender equality while persuading them to be torchbearers of the eradication of gender bias and discrimination. To throw light on the need for gender equality, the school hosted a rally on campus, the agenda of which remained to push for equal opportunities. The school wanted its students to understand and realize that no matter what, their gender would never act as a hurdle or come in the way of their personal and professional growth.

As an effort towards gender sensitization, the school hosted an intra-school competition, i.e., "Master Chef," on 8th August 2022. While sharing her views, the Principal at Sapphire International School said, "In spite of the world moving forward and the 21st-century recognizing men and women as equals, there still existed a section, in fact, a majority one, that continued to be drawn by the superiority of the patriarchal system. We, being the mentors and guides of young minds, strongly feel it is high time to break this stereotype that was being passed on over centuries." She further remarked, "The primary objective behind hosting this competition is to convey that cooking is not necessarily a gender-based skill but instead a survival skill that anyone at large can assume."

Sapphire International School has proven to be a leading, responsible, and well-aware educational institute as far as offering support to people in need is concerned. Not once has this school missed staying true to its words of making community service a top priority by involving students at every step and in every sensitization activity. The school's intention remains to raise an army of young minds who are socially responsible and driven so that every time a gap arises and help is expected, each of them remains equally forthcoming to be available at the service of others. Sapphirians truly deserve a round of applause! Isn't it?

