21st edition of Late Shri V. V. Bhat Memorial Trophy Competition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Children's Academy Group of Schools hosted the Late Shri V.V. Bhat Memorial Trophy Competition on February 4, 2023. It was the 21st edition of this annual extravaganza that presented spectacular opportunities in the genres of literary art, ceremonial lamp, and performing arts to students across Mumbai and to lift the coveted Rolling Trophy.

The event commemorated the life and deeds of the founder Principal, Late Shri Vasudev V. Bhat, an evangelist who envisioned inclusive and holistic education.

This year's exuberance celebrated the magical age of youth and revered the achievements of youth icons. The theme for the Competition was 'Generation You.' It epitomized the zestful human spirit and was a tribute to the contemporary pioneers and legends who used their young years to the hilt and contributed to shaping the world.

The day began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, in loving memory of Late Shri V.V. Bhat followed by the opening address of the Chairman, Rohan Bhat. Soon after, the various competitions unleashed the creative geniuses in the participants whose enthusiastic fervour reverberated in every nook and corner of the Academy. Alluding to the glorious journey of the Founder principal, the Chairman Rohan Bhat said, "Through the V.V. Bhat Memorial Trophy Competition, we have tried to create a platform for acquiring and sharing. Our legacy is Bhat Sir's ideology of holistic education, and this stage here today has helped in the scaffolding of various skills in students."

It was a sight to behold. The Youth Icons on the Runway electrified the young and old alike, the Book Bonanza brought out characters from popular stories in renewed digital era, 'Look Ma-Just Hands' unleashed the creative caterpillar in young socially conscious ambassadors, the movie buffs explored the technical aspects and profound themes in Mini Movie Maestros, the young writers presented a tour of their dream school in words, expressing their wants in the School Makeover Challenge. Every competition was distinctly conceptualized, planned and executed by the student council and staff members of the Academy, keeping in mind the youth, their ideologies and their love for technology. The audience was enraptured and applauded the jubilant performers.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the CEO of the Children's Academy Group of Schools, Rohit Bhat who applauded the young performers and commented that they are ''the wind beneath the wings", whose wholehearted participation led to the grand success of the event. The vote of thanks was followed by the prize distribution ceremony. The Late Shri V. V. Bhat Memorial Trophy was lifted by the St. Joseph School who led with a clear majority, followed by the first and second runner-up trophy being lifted by St. John's High School - ICSE, Siddharth Nagar and Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Virar respectively.

Over 1000 participants from over 37 schools participated in the 19 innovative competitions. It was a platform to explore inner potentials and students not only set their best foot forward, but also set their yardsticks for the upcoming edition.





The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to three schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other two branches are at Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex.

Website: https://www.childrens-academy.in/

Media Contact:

Shraddha Bhat

Shraddha.bhat@children-academy.org

+91-9819968056

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

