2,613 air incidents reported in India during 5 years; IndiGo tops the list: Govt

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Friday said there has been a long list of air incidents reported in the last five years involving domestic airlines, and added that 12 of these airline companies are presently operating in the country.

Amidst the increasing air incidents in the country, the Minister of State for Aviation Gen VK Singh (Retd) in a written reply at Parliament on Friday said there had been a total of 2,613 air incidents reported due to technical snags in the five years in which IndiGo Airlines topped the list.

IndiGo has the highest number of air incidents in these five years from 2018 to 2022. "IndiGo reported 215 incidents in 2022 only and 885 incidents reported in five years," Gen VK Singh (Retd) said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

IndiGo is the largest operator in the Indian aviation market with around 270 aircraft.



SpiceJet is the second airline to have reported 691 technical glitches in the last five years while Vistara stands on its airlines with 444 such incidents in the last five years.

Tata-owned Air India reported 361 technical glitches during 2018 to 2022, with Air Asia reporting 79 and Alliance Air 13 during these years.

When the Lok Sabha member from Congress -- Anto Antony -- had asked MoCA whether the use of old aircraft is the main reason for the technical snags, the aviation ministry said, "No." "The only reason of technical snag is not due to an old aircraft," Gen. VK Singh said.

Further, the ministry on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that the government has no guidelines laid down by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) to specify the life of aircraft for flying in the country, too.

"Aircraft are considered airworthy provided the maintenance is as per the approved schedule laid down by the manufacturer. Aircraft registered in India may operate as long as the type certificate is valid for the type of aircraft and the aircraft is under production/maintenance support provided by the manufacturer for the continuous operation of the aircraft," the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (Retd) said. (ANI)

