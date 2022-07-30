29.01 cr beneficiaries enrolled under PMSBY as of June-end

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A total of 29.01 crore beneficiaries including in the state of Uttar Pradesh were enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) as of June 29, said Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

PMSBY is available to those in the age group of 18 to 70 years, with a bank or post office account. The eligible candidates must give their consent to enable auto debit. With automatic debits, the permission of the account holder is given to the firm which can then debit funds from the person's bank account.

The government is mandated to provide social security opportunities to workers belonging to the unorganised sector by formulating suitable schemes.

Under this scheme, Aadhaar is the primary KYC for the bank account. The risk coverage under the scheme is of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and full disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

A premium of Rs 20 per annum is deducted from the account holder's bank account through 'auto-debit' facility in one instalment.

Another scheme, namely the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides an annual health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per eligible family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. It is a completely cashless and paperless scheme, stated the Minister.

As of July 12, a total of 18.47 crore individuals including the state of Uttar Pradesh have been verified and provided with the Ayushman cards.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme, launched in 2019, aims to offer old-age protections. It provides a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years to the eligible candidates.

As of July 22, over 48.56 lakh workers, including in Uttar Pradesh were enrolled under the scheme.

The government had launched an e-Shram portal in the previous year, with an objective to create a National Database of unorganised workers.

As of July 25, more than 28 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal. (ANI)