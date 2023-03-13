2956 Students under the SIRPI Programme makes Seed Ball to boost Greenery

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsReach): "Seed Ball Making" activity to raise awareness about the importance of conserving nature was initiated by Greater Chennai Police under the SIRPI programme. The activity of Seed Ball making was conducted on March 11, 2023, at Queen Mary's College, wherein 2956 Grade VIII Government School Students from 101 Schools across Chennai City gave their active participation and made as many as 505476 Seed Balls in a span of 1 hour. Greater Chennai Police (SIRPI) has now bagged a world record for the title "Maximum Seed Balls made by a Team in one hour" with Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records. The Chennai-based NGO Eco Green Foundation supported this mission for the green revolution.

Dr.B.Shamoondeswari, Joint Commissioner of Police, welcomed the gathering and detailed that SIRPI programme always prioritised the preservation and efficient management of natural resources and this seed ball making activity is one such initiative that supports the Environment by involving students.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, stated that students are now more aware of their social responsibility to protect the environment. This seed-ball-making activity will teach students about the need for planting more trees. We want these students to care for trees. I appreciate the efforts of the students in making this mission of seed ball making come true, she further added.

Deepak Sreevatsava, Project Director-Green Tamil Nadu Mission, stated that Seed balls are prepared with clay, nutrients and seeds of desired plants. They are also known as seed bombs. Unlike the traditional bombs which spread destruction, seed balls explode to spread greenery. I appreciate all the students who were involved in making these seed balls, I am happy to inform that these seed balls will be air-dropped using drones as seed bombs so as to increase the forest cover, he further added.

Siva.V.Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, detailed that with a sincere commitment to protect mother nature this mission of making seed ball with the support of school students is accomplished. I wholeheartedly appreciate the leadership of Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, for taking up SIRPI Programme in a remarkable manner. The aim behind the initiative was to fulfil the mission and vision of Chief Minister of TamilNadu in ensuring "Green-TamilNadu", with the task to increase its forest to 33 per cent cover from the present 23 per cent, I appreciate all the stakeholders of this event, he further added.



B.SivaKumaran,Senior Adjudicator-Asian Records Academy, pointed out, "I urge everyone to be a part of Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Mother Nature is where our survival is completely dependent upon. A Noble Initiative by Greater Chennai Police (SIRPI) Programme for motivating the school students resulting in a green revolution, he further appreciated.

P.Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager-India Records Academy, detailed that, Greater Chennai Police (SIRPI) programme gathered 2956 students for making seed balls, we were present in the venue since 08.20 am and we physically counted the number of students present for making the seed balls, the mission of making the seed ball was flagged exactly by 09.02 am and was called off exactly by 10.02 am, post which our team of adjudicators along with the support of others, physically counted the number of seed balls made by 295 students out of 2956 participants by adopting "Random Sampling Method" to arrive with the number of seed balls made by the team. We observed that 302 seed balls made by a student was the highest among all, 171 seed balls were the second highest and 149 seed balls were average of all. As per the request of the record applicant we have considered the second highest as to arrive with the total seed balls made by the team which resulted in 505476 seed balls, he further added.

U.Nagajothi,Assistant Records Manager-Tamilan Book of Records, detailed that, Forest landscape restoration is not just an environmental strategy; it's an economic and social development strategy as well. This massive project of seed ball making and sowing it in the forest will be a trendsetter globally.I wish the entire team very best, she further stated.

G.Sagayam, Founder-Eco Green Foundation,stated that we have given our voluntary commitment to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, to play a pivotal role to support all the initiatives of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, in this context our foundation has taken many initiatives to accomplish the green and wet revolution, and this event of making as many seed balls is one such initiative supported by us under the able guidance and leadership of Greater Chennai Police (SIRPI), we assure our contribution to the society in all means, he further stated.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)