2nd Annual Convocation of SRM University Delhi-NCR Sonepat Conducted at JLNS Auditorium

Delhi-NCR/Sonepat (Haryana) [India], September 28 (ANI/GPRC): Awards and Recognitions always motivate and inspire one to look ahead with added zeal. So to encourage the students further to make grand achievements in life, SRMUH felicitated its graduates and doctorate-degree holders on its 2nd Annual Convocation Ceremony held on August 24, 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

A whopping number of 1547 students received accolades - 1,202 undergraduates, followed by 287 postgraduates and 58 PhD recipients. The convocation was followed by the presentation of the University's annual report by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Paramjit Singh Jaswal, and he also shared highlights from the prior year.

The Grand Event

The Convocation event at SRMUH is always celebrated in grand style, and it was no less this year too. After the students garnered all the dignitaries and appreciation, the academic procession moved towards the convocation hall.

The Chancellor, SRM IST Chennai, started the convocation, and the candidates' awards and distinctions were handed over. First, the PhD degrees, then the Post Graduates Medalist, followed by UG Medalist, and finally, the Chancellor medalist was awarded. The Chancellor then delivered a motivating speech and uplifted the students' confidence.

The Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, presided over the occasion. He said he felt happy & congratulated the students. He advised that students should focus on three things in life- Technologies, Innovation & Research. He also emphasised that students should become employers rather than job seekers and extended his appreciation for the SRM Group's functional approach.

The Chief Guest of the event, Justice Suryakant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, congratulated the SRMUH Faculty, students, and their elated parents on their graduation. He accentuated the significance of labour in life and how dedicated hard work can turn the table in favour.

The event also witnessed the gracious presence of Dr V. Samuel Raj, Registrar & Dean Academic Affairs & Director (C4D), M.M. Kutty, Director (Admissions & Outreach, International Affairs & Administrations) Dr Rakesh Dubey, Dr Ranjit Roy, Dr Komal, Dr Renu, Dr Vineet Bajaj, Dr Ajay Sharma, Vikram Barara and Prof K. S. Narayan.

After the wise words from the honourable guests, they left the venue, and then, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, SRMUH, distributed the accolades, first the PG degrees and then UG degrees, to all the recipients.

Founder Chancellor & M.P.- Dr T.R Paarivendhar congratulated students & parents and laid down the significance of the SRM LOGO. He said that the banyan tree in the university logo represents the 50-year legacy of the SRM Group. After signing of convocation register, the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, SRMUH, declared the 'Convocation Close'.



SRMUH- A Symbol Of Academic Excellence

The Convocation Ceremony was a grand event, and the University and its excellence shone out with distinction. The students and the Faculty exchanged words of acknowledgement and appreciation for one another before the ceremony ended with the National Anthem.

SRM University Sonepat Delhi-NCR is one of India's most prestigious educational institutes in India. It has impacted the global academic environment with its unique academic offerings. SRMUH has acquired several notable honours from prestigious and distinguished bodies and has established legendary milestones in the education sphere.

Admissions 2022

SRMUH was established under the Haryana Private University Act, 2006. It offers various graduate and postgraduate programmes to Indian and International students. In addition to academic achievement and abilities, the University aims to instil ethics and social awareness, resulting in university graduates who are best qualified to serve the country and the globe.

