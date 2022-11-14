3 Days of Pet Mania "FurFest 2022" concludes in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/GPRC): India's first-ever mega pet expo, "FurFest 2022" concluded successfully at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The three-day show, organized from 11 to 13 November 2022, had something special for all kinds of pets and their devoted owners. "FurFest 2022" aimed to unite the unorganized Indian pet industry under one roof through this first-of-a-kind expo.

On the last day of the Pet Expo, Tyson won the grand finale of the Dog fashion show whereas Pookie grabbed the crowd's favorite dog award in the gracious presence of BJP's spokesperson Charu Pragya Singh and other prominent attendees. Over 2000 pet lovers attended the concluding ceremony of "FurFest 2022".

While addressing the audience BJP's spokesperson Charu Pragya Singh expressed her overwhelming experience at the venue. She said, "This was a great great experience to be here and witness these lovely pets. Such events are always welcome and I wish FurFest returns soon."



The Security Dog Show, Dog & Cat Fashion Show, Bird Show, Awards Show were "FurFest 2022's" other main highlights. More than 300 exhibitors showcasing pet supplies, toys, and food were present at the event venue.



The primary objective of "FurFest 2022," according to the show's organizer Chaitanya Jain, was to bring together the three key players in India's pet industry--vets, retailers, and pet parents--on a single platform. He said, "We will organize the next edition of FurFest in Bengaluru."

Popular pet breeders across the country as well as leading pet brands such as NutraBone, All 4 Pets, Ruffware, Hatchet Pharma, Himalaya, Beko, Rio, West Paw, and Pets Empire have also confirmed their participation in "FurFest 2022". Time Code and TAD Studio are the event partners for the three-day "FurFest 2022", while the show is being sponsored by Furball Story and Lifafa.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

