3 Tokens Keeping Blockchain Technology Relevant: Big Eyes Coin, Hex Coin, and Near Protocol

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/ATK): The state of major industries of the world changed for the better with the introduction of Blockchain technology. Starting with finance, the introduction of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology brought about an evolution in industry operations, which led to improvement and efficiency.

Companies and individuals no longer have to rely on centralized authorities for decisions, actions, and implementation of policies that can influence them and their finances. For instance, gamers have free reign over their in-game assets, which they can trade for real-world currency thanks to Blockchain technology.

Here are three crypto projects that are part of global industrial development: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Hex Coin (HEX), and Near Protocol (NEAR).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Token That Aims to Represent the Meme Industry With Evidence-based Hype

The crypto world is not any fun without meme coins, and since the introduction of meme tokens like Dogecoin, the crypto community has seen more users and even more innovation. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest community-oriented meme token in the crypto community.

With over USD 10,000,000 raised at the time of writing, the meme token has generated a lot of popularity while in its presale stage. The token provides its community of users with a variety of features designed to create wealth and provide entertainment.

Some of these features include a taxless system for transactions and Big Eyes Swap, a decentralized exchange with back-end systems and tutorials to simplify the process of Blockchain transactions. NFTs will also be a major part of the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem, with the network aiming towards projects that would be ranked at the top and be among the most valuable in the NFT market.

The Big Eyes NFT Sushi Club will be for Big Eyes NFT holders, and these holders will have access to exclusive events held by the network. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) holders will be granted voting rights and take part in the operational activities of the network.

Hex Coin (HEX) is the Blockchain Version of Bank Fixed Deposit



Hex Coin (HEX) was created as a high-interest certificate of deposit (CD) operated on Blockchain.

The cryptocurrency utilizes a different type of consensus mechanism known as the Proof-of-Wait (PoWa) protocol, which allows holders of the HEX token to stake their tokens in the Network's smart contract and earn interest on their investment.



The holders have to wait for a certain amount of time before they can withdraw their tokens in the smart contract with interest.

Sending and receiving of HEX tokens, which is a part of the transaction layer of the HEX Network, is handled by the Ethereum (ETH) network, while consensus and staking are handled by the HEX smart contract.

The transaction-processing engine used by the HEX Network can handle over 2000 transactions per second, and since the network employs Ethereum (ETH) security, it is faster, more secure, and cheaper to transact.

Users can obtain HEX tokens in two ways: either by converting ETH tokens to HEX tokens or buying HEX tokens on major exchanges.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is Providing the Blockchain Industry with Fast Transactions Speeds

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a Blockchain network that provides a platform where Blockchain developers can successfully build their decentralized applications (dApps). Near Protocol (NEAR) is considered a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum (ETH) as it has developed technology to enable cheap and near-finality transactions. The network uses a new technology called Sharding. This process breaks up the network into what is known as sub-chains. These sub-chains have validators working on each of them and are regularly connected.

Near Protocol (NEAR) goes further by turning itself into a full-sharded network using Nightshade, which increases transaction volume. The protocol uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and claims to offer infinite scalability. This means that the transaction volume can increase indefinitely without affecting network performance. The NEAR token is the native token of the network used for staking, and users are rewarded with the same token.

