3 Tokens that could make you a millionaire in 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Decentraland

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency ecosystem is always changing. With the fact that there's no end to cryptocurrency innovation, investors are always compelled to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Over the last six months, two crypto projects, Ethereum (ETH) and Decentraland (MANA) have produced millions of dollars in income while providing great services to their users.

On the other hand, the new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an intriguing meme token created to capture the general public's attention and lure them intoprofiting from the benefits of the crypto market. This article will examine why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be the smartest long-term cryptocurrency investment.

Ethereum (ETH) Bitcoin's Biggest Rival

Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king, gives users the ability to access smart contracts and decentralized applications in addition to a simple cryptocurrency-based system (dApps). Ethereum (ETH) is a goldmine that rewards users generously.

Despite its potential, Ethereum (ETH) has frequently been the object of harsh criticism for its poor transaction speeds, hefty gas prices and energy intensiveness, and environmental unfriendliness.

With the altcoin's much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 upgrade (Ethereum Merge) just completed, its days of judgment are over, and it has been shaking up the cryptoverse ever since. The Ethereum (ETH) Merge marks the entire shift of the altcoin from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus method.



With the upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) joins the ranks of cryptos with extremely fast speeds, minimal transaction fees, environmental friendliness, great scalability, and interoperability.

According to cryptocurrency news, Ethereum (ETH) currently boasts 99.9% energy efficiency, compared to PoW. This means that GPU mining is done for good. Nonetheless, Ethereum's (ETH) latest upgrade has sparked several discussions among aficionados concerning the altcoin's future.

Gamers' Platform: Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the most popular gaming tokens due to its unique features and capabilities. Decentraland (MANA) is a game-changing cryptocurrency that powers one of the largest and most influential gaming ecosystems in the crypto world.

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum-based application designed to encourage a global network of users to administer a shared virtual environment. Decentraland (MANA) is a decentralized 3D virtual reality platform backed by the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create virtual structures such as casinos and art galleries and charge other players to visit them.



The traversable virtual space of Decentraland is called LAND, a non-fungible digital asset (ERC-721) divided into 16m x 16m blocks. Users can now participate in interactive apps, in-world transactions, and peer-to-peer interactions on the platform.

Decentraland (MANA) provides access to the worlds of GameFi and P2E, allowing users to profit from NFT collections, games, and user interaction. Holders of Decentraland (MANA) can engage in VR gaming, purchase LANDs, develop on their lands, and organize NFT events, among other things, within the Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse.



What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme token whose major goal is spreading riches around the DeFi world while conserving the planet's ecosystem. It is a fully functional token that introduces cat features into its functionality to create a new flair to the meme coin ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin will be used to generate community money, and support the platform's charitable endeavors.

Big Eyes Coin hopes to use NFTs to help its community access new opportunities. Unlike most meme coins, BIG coin exists for a purpose: to safeguard our oceans and inspire human actions to save our water bodies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is unique in the cryptocurrency market due to several features. It has a new and developing community that is expanding. The community will host regular giveaways such as airdrops, NFTs, and awards. Having millions of devoted supporters is a positive for any cryptocurrency project. Dogecoin (DOGE) is a positive for any cryptocurrency.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is expected to earn USD 50 million in the first month following its launch, raising its cryptocurrency price. Because of its mission to rescue the earth, it has already begun to win over segments of the cryptoverse.

For More Information On Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

