3000+ IVF babies delivered: A milestone in reproductive success at Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/SRV): Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited is proud to announce its 25th anniversary of providing world-class medical care for women. The journey of the hospital started in August 1998 as a small maternity hospital and has now evolved into one of the most successful IVF centers in the world.

The hospital shifted to a new seven-storied building with ultra-modern facilities in 2007. It was during this time that the hospital was approached by German fertility doctors for an International Indo-German IVF partnership. The partnership allowed the hospital to enter into the world of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and ICSI fertility treatments, which has been a major milestone in the hospital's journey.

Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited now has one of the most sophisticated, ultra-modern IVF setups, offering a wide range of fertility services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), ICSI fertility treatments, blastocyst transfers, blastocyst freezing, laser-assisted hatching, and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGT-A, PGT-M).

The hospital also has two state-of-the-art endoscopy operation theaters to cater to infertile patients, offering a range of fertility-enhancing endoscopic surgeries, such as laparoscopic myomectomy, adenomyomectomy, salpingectomy, endometrioma excision, adhesiolysis, tuboplasty, hysteroscopic septal resection, and polypectomy.

The ultimate goal of all fertility treatments at Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited is to give a healthy baby in the arms of a healthy mother. Once the patient is pregnant, the hospital has state-of-the-art 3-D and 4-D sonography machines to monitor the pregnancy till term, along with a team of highly experienced obstetricians who manage these precious pregnancies till the end.



Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited now attracts patients from around the world, approximately from 40 countries such as the USA, UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Israel, UAE, South Africa, and all the metropolitan cities in India.

"It's been nearly 25 years of service to womanhood and more than a decade of IVF treatments now. We have successfully delivered 3000+ IVF babies in the shortest span of time and 10,000+ babies conceived and delivered by other fertility treatments modalities. This is a testimonial of our hard work and results, which we have achieved," said Dr. Milind Patil, the founder of Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited. "Our IVF center is among the most successful IVF centers in the world, and this is a proud moment for us."

The quest of pursuing the dream to become a mother, to experience the joy of motherhood, continues at Shobha Nursing Home Private Limited. The hospital remains dedicated to using its knowledge, experience, skill, infrastructure, dedication, and passion to help women realise their most precious dream - to become a mother.

Contact: +91 86052 06641

Website: www.shobhanursinghome.com

Address: 128, Murarji Peth, Opposite Seva Sadan School, Solapur - 413001, Maharashtra, India

