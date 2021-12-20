3.83 crore Income Tax Returns filed

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A total of 3.83 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed till December 19, as per the Income Tax Department data released on Monday.



A total of 3,83,27,994 ITRs have been filed upto December 19, with 4,80,074 ITRs having been filed on the day itself, Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

Out of these 2.17 crore were ITR-1. The second-highest number is ITR-4 which stood at 90.91 lakh. The total number of ITR-3 stood at 36.96 lakh, while 32.26 lakh ITR-2 were filed. (ANI)

