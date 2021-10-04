39S Educate Empower Enlighten Foundation organising Usha - Chhaya Gyan Arpan 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): 39S Educate Empower Enlighten Foundation has organised "Usha - Chhaya Gyan Arpan 2021" - an education empowerment drive.

The Foundation will enable & empower 108 underprivileged & talented kids with scholarship up to Rs. 21,000. Those having family income of less than 8 Lakh can apply for scholarship, which can be used to pay school, college, classes or skill development, workshop fees etc.

Applicants may also get grant to buy laptops and other tools for growth.

The Foundation shall also consider special concession for COVID warrior family members. The scholarship is open for all communities.

39S Educate Empower Enlighten Foundation is a government recognised NGO with 12AB, 80G registration and approved for CSR funds and activities. Head Trustee is Neha Basesh Gala. Governing Council consists of Sandeep Shah (SS India Savings Pvt. Ltd.), Shailesh Gala (Visha World) and Satish Agadi (International Infocom Technologies Pvt. Ltd.).



39S Educate Empower Enlighten Foundation is run in a professional and benevolent manner and has zero overheads and zero admin costs (All costs are borne by 39Solutions Group, headed by Basesh Gala). 100% Donation to the foundation are used for good cause.

Donations to the Foundation are eligible for 80G tax receipt and CSR certificate.

To apply, please contact: www.39sfoundation.com/GA21.

To donate: 39sfoundation.com.

