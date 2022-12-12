3rill Amplified Again: The New BMW M340i xDrive Debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched the new BMW M340i xDrive in the country today.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries will commence from January 2023 onwards.

Introduced exclusively for the Indian market in 2021, the BMW M340i is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India. The model is a segment best-seller due to its commanding performance, attractive design, rich feature list and unique M driving experience that it renders.

The BMW M340i is a perfect union between the 'Ultimate Driving Machine' - the BMW 3 Series - and the power of M. Engineered by BMW M, it delivers the quintessential sporting essence of the 3 while embodying BMW M's pure passion for motorsport. The resulting combination is an ultimate adrenaline rush for drivers.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW M340i xDrive is a sure-shot winner as it amplifies the thrill of sheer driving pleasure to a different level, thanks to the power of M which lies right at its heart. This captivating formula meets the cravings of auto enthusiasts who want a premium sedan for everyday use that doubles up as performance machine when desired. It is amongst the best-selling models of BMW Group India today. The new BMW M340i xDrive presents an even greater package full of M performance, unbeatable dynamics, space, comfort and a new innovative digital experience. This refreshed avatar will further consolidate the leading position of M340i and win over more brand fans and M enthusiasts."

The car is available at an attractive ex-showroom price as follows -

The new BMW M340i xDrive - Rs 69,20,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW M340i xDrive is available in following metallic paintworks - Mineral White, Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire and Tanzanite Blue. It features the exclusive Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in Black with contrast stitching Blue.

A range of BMW M Performance Accessories open exciting options for customisation and bring a touch of the driver's own personality to the vehicle.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual financial requirements. BMW 360@ Ultimate finance plan offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration / mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs/40,000 kms to 10 yrs/2,00,000 kms.

The new BMW M340i xDrive.

The exterior design of the new BMW M340i xDrive remains sporty as ever. The front end cuts a wide, low-slung and aggressive figure. Framed by a single surround, the black mesh style BMW kidney grille is linked to sleek Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The car's hood, long wheelbase, short overhangs and elegantly flowing roofline accentuate its sporting profile when viewed from the side.

Exterior mirror caps add an eye-catching premium look due to their design based on M exterior mirror caps. Horizontal lines and the slim, stylishly darkened light units housing L-shaped LED taillights give the rear a wide, athletic stance. Complementing the M aerodynamics package, the car features a body-coloured M rear spoiler on the boot lid. The vehicle's athletic touch is also enhanced by air intake struts and trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The 19-inch M light alloy wheels in 791 M styling, diamond polished and jet black give the impression of an eager racing machine.

The interior accentuates luxury, comfort and the revered feeling of M. The first element to catch attention is the new digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area so it almost looks like it is floating. Clear reduced design, eye-catching graphics, modern bright colours, futuristic textures and the interplay of reflections create an immersive visual appearance. Sport seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim provide excellent lateral support and have a great range of adjustment.

Paired with M leather steering wheel with shift paddles they deliver a race car like seating experience. The performance-oriented ambience is boosted thanks to M High Gloss Shadowline, Individual Headliner Anthracite and interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre. Also, as exclusive design features, the digital instrument cluster and front door sills bear the model lettering 'M340i'. Welcome Light Carpet, projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 3 zone A/C maintains the perfect temperature.

Adding to the sense of space is the large glass sunroof. The big luggage compartment has a capacity of 480 litres. The 40:20:40 split backrest and automatic boot lid operation provide greater flexibility for loading / unloading. The car's Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers is an aural treat.

The new BMW M340i xDrive is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 374 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. The car completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest BMW to be produced in the country.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. The Driver Experience Control modes SPORT and SPORT+ help support more dynamic driving even further by transferring power to the rear wheels.



BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. The standard M Sport rear differential enhances traction and cornering by electronically controlling the distribution of power to each individual wheel. It helps to avoid understeer and oversteer in situations involving multiple changes of direction and load. With kinematics and elastokinematics tuned for dynamic driving, the M Sport suspension can lower the ride height by 10 mm to offer a more engaging driving experience.

The Variable Sport Steering is precise and responsive even when only a slight steering input is applied. M Sport brakes provide excellent braking performance and intuitive feel, whether negotiating city streets or driving around a circuit on a track day. The brake calipers are painted blue and display the M logo. The BMW Performance Control System increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. Host of ConnectedDrive features include Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information and Remote Services through MyBMW app.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the freestanding 14.9" BMW Curved Display with Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and BMW Head-up Display.

The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8, offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle - using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver's individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps.

Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. Wireless smartphone integration opens access to a range of functions and apps. Smartphone holder integrated in the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging.

My BMW App keeps an eye on vehicle status and includes 'Learning Navigation' which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on driving habits. BMW Digital Key Plus turns a smartphone into a vehicle key enabling remote locking / unlocking and starting the car.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Runflat Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.

