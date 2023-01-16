4 Cryptocurrencies With A Reason To Blow Up In 2023

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI/ATK): There's no one-size-fits-all method to make money in the cryptocurrency market, but you could point to certain developments or reasons for a crypto asset price pumping. Once the narrative for a crypto asset begins to shape up nicely, you can always expect a price pump sooner and later. This is the situation with the cryptocurrencies we'd be listing in this article. Here are four cryptocurrencies with a reason to blow up in 2023, do well to secure some of them towards then.

Apecoin(APE)

Apecoin(APE) is an Ethereum-based gaming token created by Yuga Labs. Although we have yet to see many signs of cryptocurrency being a gaming token, some potential developments could confirm it. We've mostly seen that Apecoin is a governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. The APE ecosystem mainly consists of holders of two top NFT collections, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Although the community consists of other affiliated NFT communities, the main APE community is one you always want to bet on. They form the biggest brand in the NFT market and have a reputation for being huge gainers and providing money-making opportunities for their community members. Yuga Labs game is reportedly launching early in 2023, and with Apecoin being an in-game asset, it has all the reason for a massive price pump. Most crypto enthusiasts speculate that the uptrend will be similar to AXIE's pump in 2021.

XRP

XRP is a top cryptocurrency in the market and has held a top position for several years despite dealing with the SEC case for over two years. XRP was created by the American financial solutions firm, Ripple, to help financial institutions transition from their central databases to the blockchain, an open infrastructure that is more cost-efficient. It all seemed like a decent solution until Ripple got into trouble for breaking SEC laws with its token issuance. XRP has shown its strength over the years and has a pattern of pumping when there's positive news as regards the case. There's some good news on the horizon as it looks like XRP could make it out of the case victorious, and with the huge news, you can expect some huge price pumps if you position yourself nicely.

Decentraland(MANA)

Decentraland(MANA) is an Ethereum-based 3D virtual reality ecosystem that allows users to own, buy, sell, and share digital assets called LAND. These LANDs serve as virtual real estate, which users can use as far as their imaginations go. Decentraland is a metaverse token, and it got some huge traction late in 2021 due to news from Facebook (now Meta). Meta just rebranded, announcing they would focus on products that help users connect socially with one another through the metaverse. The news caused a run of several metaverse tokens, with crypto assets like MANA and SAND leading the charge. Today, the hype has died out, and these crypto assets have lost a lot of value to the bear market. However, when the momentum resumes, you can bet on MANA to be a huge gainer.



Big Eyes(BIG)



Big Eyes(BIG) is a memecoin project, and as much as memecoins just pump for being memecoins, Big Eyes has raised reasons for a price pump. The project is very underpriced for the hype it has been able to build since the presale started. Big Eyes is having a decent presale, raising over USD 11 million and looking to do more. Crypto enthusiasts speculate that this is the next biggest thing in the market and has the potential to be as huge as Dogecoin(DOGE). With the potential Big Eyes promises after launch, you should join the presale here now not to miss out on this opportunity to profit.

