48 from India are Top in the World in Cambridge International exams in 2021-22

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cambridge International has conferred an impressive 222 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards on Indian students. The global awards celebrate the highest-performing students from over 40 countries with qualifications recognized worldwide by leading universities and employers. Every year nearly a million students worldwide study courses organized by Cambridge International, which has been providing international exams for more than 160 years.



In total, 187 students in India have received the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for their exceptional performance in Cambridge exams in 2021-22. The awards recognize success in four categories - 'Top in the World,' 'Top in the Country,' High Achievement Award,' and 'Best Across.'





Forty-eight students across India have won the 'Top in the World awards, meaning they achieved the highest marks in the world in a particular subject. Of these 48 winners, 22 students have won the award for their outstanding performance in Mathematics. The students have achieved awards in various subjects across Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, and Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications.



Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, "The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards recognizes and celebrates exceptional academic achievements by high-performing scholars in Cambridge examinations around the world. Year-after-year innumerable learners from India have been conferred these awards basis their outstanding performance across STEM and non-STEM subjects. With 187 students winning accolades in 2022, this year, too, has been no exception. The results reflect the enormous talent in India, not only among young learners but also within the teaching profession. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate these winners, their proud teachers, and their parents for their endless support that helped guide these young achievers in their remarkable journey to success."

