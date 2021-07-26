4i Apps signs three major public sector Oracle Fusion Cloud deals in MEA to sign off the First Quarter of FY2021-22

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): 4i Apps, an award-winning Oracle premium partner organization, solidifies its position as a leader in the Oracle Cloud portfolio by signing three major Oracle cloud public sector deals in UAE, Qatar, and Oman, respectively.

The collaborations will accelerate digital transformation and serve as a benchmark for other public sector organizations in the region. Oracle Fusion Cloud is the most innovative breed of next-gen cloud applications that exemplifies a digital-first approach to businesses. Oracle Fusion has been top-rated by leading research groups, including Gartner.

A reputed public sector organization from UAE in the logistics sector selects Oracle Fusion Cloud to transform its legacy ERP by partnering with 4i Apps. 4i Apps' team of experts will help the organization upgrade to Oracle Fusion Cloud covering Financials, Enterprise performance management, SCM and HCM streams.

A Qatar based global investor with varied interests in Real estate, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Retail have collaborated with 4i Apps. The association will enable the customer to derive optimal benefits using the Oracle Cloud. The implementation covers Financials, SCM, HCM, and extensions to build on Oracle PAAS.



A public utility organization in Oman has also chosen 4i Apps to enhance its supplier onboarding and tendering processes by implementing the Oracle Fusion Sourcing cloud.

"Successfully signing all the three projects with the public sector companies is a milestone achievement for us. It further boosts 4i Apps presence in the region," commented Ravisankar. P, Head of Middle East Operations of 4i Apps.

"We are excited for the three major projects signed in this pandemic that further enhance 4i Apps base as the leading cloud solutions provider, serving both public and private sector customers over a decade worldwide," said Saravanan Murugesan, CEO of 4i Apps.

"Our commitment in the region coupled with support from Oracle has helped us to secure the deals," said Kathiresh, Sales Director of 4i Apps.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

