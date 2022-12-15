5 ALLEN students wins gold medals in International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO)

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The students of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. have brought laurels to the country in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2022.

ALLEN Classroom students have won 5 gold medals in IJSO. The Indian team have won 6 gold medals in IJSO Olympiad, out of which the students of ALLEN Career Institute won 5 Gold medals.

ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. Chairman Dr Brajesh Maheshwari said that the 19th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) results were announced on Monday (12 December), in which five students of ALLEN won gold medals.

The winning students of ALLEN include Vasu Vijay, Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya, Banibrata Majee, Rajdeep Mishra, and Avaneesh Bansal. Devesh and Rajdeep have won gold medals for the second consecutive year. Six students represented the Indian team in the finals of IJSO 2022 of which five were from ALLEN, and all five won gold medals.

Maheshwari said that the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2022 was organized in Bogota, Colombia from 2nd December 2022 to 12th December this year. More than 203 students from 35 countries participated in this Olympiad, which is organized for the maximum 15 years age group.

India topped the 19th international junior science Olympiad (IJSO) 2022. Third consecutive year and fourth overall that India has put up an all gold performance at IJSO.

ALLEN has 29 gold so far



ALLEN Career Institute students have won 29 Gold medals, and 4 Silver medals in International Junior Science Olympiad since 2015. IJSO could not be organized in the year 2020 due to COVID-19. The 19th IJSO was held this year.

25 gold medals in 21 months: Devesh

ALLEN's classroom student Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya has won two gold medals in IJSO. Devesh said I am now in 10th and studying in Kota from 7th. I secured a top 20 rank in Tallentex in the 5th standard. ALLEN's notes and teachers' guidance were helpful for his success in IJSO. Apart from IJSO, I have secured 25 gold medals by taking various international exams in the last 21 months. At present, I am preparing for Chemistry Olympiad. I received Bal Shakti Puraskar in 2020. Apart from this, I obtained 800 out of 800 scores in the ACT of John Hopkins University in 2021. I study for 8 to 10 hours daily. I want to do B. Tech. from the CS branch of IIT Mumbai and take admission to the world's top education institute MIT. The family is originally from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Father, Pankaj Bhaiya, is an architect, and mother, Pallavi is a civil engineer. Mother Pallavi has made a special contribution in Devesh's success. She works in interior design but has stopped working for the last three years for Devesh's studies and is living with him in Kota.

ALLEN has the best environment: Rajdeep

Rajdeep said that he had come to Kota only to prepare IJSO in 2021. Presently I am studying in class 11th. I have always found the best study environment at ALLEN, which is the secret of my success as top students from all over the country come here to study. Due to this, there is healthy competition among students, and everyone tries to do better than each other. For success in IJSO, I prepared from the notes provided by the faculties and followed the guidelines of the faculties. I am also Pre-RMO qualified. Apart from this, I have also achieved International Rank 5 in IMO, and International Rank 8 in NSO. I am IOQM qualified. The family is originally from Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Father, RK Mishra, is in Air Force in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Mother Namita Mishra is a housewife.

ALLEN delivering Historical results

Over 27 lakh students have so far taken guidance from ALLEN Career Institute which was established on 18 April 1988. The strength of students and trust of the parents is increasing every year. ALLEN is family of 11000 members and is operating its studies across 43 cities in the country. Talking about the best results, ALLEN has given 18 All India Rank-1 in JEE and NEET exams in the last 13 years. ALLEN's Tanishka got AIR-1 in NEET-2022, Mridul Agarwal has got AIR-1 in the JEE Advanced 2021 and scored highest marks in the history. ALLEN's Soyeb Aftab wrote history by achieving AIR-1 in the NEET 2020. He scored 720 marks out of 720 marks. ALLEN West Bengal student Avilash Bhaduri got AIR 26 in NEET 2022 in the very first year of ALLEN in West Bengal. Himanshu Shekhar got West Bengal State Rank 1 in WBJEE who studied two years in ALLEN. ALLEN had written history in the year 2017 when its 10 students had grabbed all the first Top 10 AIR Ranks in AIIMS. Limca Book of Records had also given place to ALLEN's feat. ALLEN students also captured AIR-1, AIR-2 and AIR-3 Rank in JEE Advanced and NEET in the year 2016. ALLEN Career Institute student had also secured AIR-1 Rank in NEET and JEE Advanced examination in the year 2014.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

