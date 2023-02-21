5 new crypto coins to invest in 2023

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/ATK): Tired of the same old cryptocurrency? Get ready for a new world of possibilities in 2023 with the emergence of new crypto coins! Investing in these shiny new tokens may seem like a gamble, but trust us, the potential profits will leave you feeling like a high roller in Vegas. Who knows, maybe you'll strike it rich and finally be able to afford that gold-plated yacht you've had your eye on. So why not take a chance on the unknown and explore the exciting new frontier of crypto in 2023? Who knows, it could be the best decision you ever made. After all, what's life without a little risk and a lot of rewards?

New Crypto coins - Fuel your Portfolio

- yPredict: Predictive market platform using blockchain

- FightOut: Fitness app with the move-to-earn concept

- Avoteo: Crowdfunding platform with profit sharing

- Aptos: PoS blockchain with new smart contract language

- Blur: NFT Marketplace with advanced features

yPredict: #1 User-Friendly AI Interface for investors

yPredict is a cutting-edge platform that offers data-driven tools for technical analysis in the cryptocurrency market. The platform leverages advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to automatically identify hundreds of chart patterns and candlestick patterns, providing traders with real-time signals and insights to make more informed decisions. With a focus on customer success and a user-friendly interface, yPredict offers a unique opportunity for data scientists, machine learning engineers, and retail traders to monetize their experience in the data science and ML fields. With its impressive technology, strong ecosystem, and experienced team, yPredict presents a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the potential of the cryptocurrency market.

Benefits of yPredict Ecosystem for YPRED Holders

YPRED token holders can do a lot of things with their tokens within the yPredict ecosystem. The yPredict analytics platform offers free access to holders to analyze coins using data-driven insights and metrics. YPRED tokens can be used to pay for predictive model subscriptions through the yPredict Marketplace. Moreover, holders can get incentivized for their votes on the Marketplace. Finally, holders can earn lucrative APYs by participating in staking. Unlike traditional staking pools, yPredict pools are dynamic and source liquidity from 10% of platform revenue, ensuring consistent returns on investment.

Predictive Model Subscriptions

Users can pay for predictive model subscriptions through yPredict Marketplace, where financial data scientists provide results and signals from their predictive models as a monthly subscription service. This allows users to get access to accurate market predictions.

Effortless experience for token buyers

The yPredict team has developed a cutting-edge payment gateway for purchasing YPRED tokens, which allows for a seamless and effortless experience for token buyers. With its state-of-the-art security characteristics and user-friendly interface, it is set to make a significant influence.

How to buy yPredict Tokens on Polygon Chain?

yPredict is presumed to give returns of around 10-100x to its investors. Along with it, yPredict Tokens are a unique form of digital currency that is built on a blockchain technology solution. To support its tokens' growth and use case, yPredict's developers decided to deploy them on the Polygon chain. This decision was based on the Polygon chain's benefits, such as ETH compatibility, scalability, security, and developer experience. Moreover, the community on the Polygon chain is inclusive, which adds value to developers. The yPredict team has designed YPRED tokens with a limited supply of 100 million, which ensures a reasonable value for each token as its holder's community matures over time.

FightOut

Fight Out is a cryptocurrency fitness app that gamifies the fitness lifestyle. It incentivizes users with financial compensation for their physical efforts through its move-to-earn (M2E) concept, which allows users to track their progress and receive compensation for them. It also allows socializing with or battling against friends and community members while offering access to customized exercises. Fight Out rewards users for all forms of exercise beyond just walking and generating steps, including weightlifting, boxing, and cycling. Its in-app rewards are paid in REPS, which can be used to pay subscription fees and purchase merchandise, while its FGHT token follows the ERC-20 standard. The best way to gain exposure to the Fight Out ecosystem is to buy FGHT tokens via the presale, which is currently in stage one, enabling investors to secure the best price possible. The company will also be launching its own gyms in the future.

Avoteo (AVO)

Avoteo is an exciting new crowdfunding platform that allows investors to generate passive income by participating in the profit shares of funded projects. All you need to do is hold a minimum of 200 AVO tokens to gain full access to the platform's features. The platform also includes a talent marketplace that connects entrepreneurs with the right team members and freelancers to help bring their projects to life. What makes Avoteo unique is that it uses blockchain to provide a secure and transparent funding process. A 10% transaction tax helps to fund the platform's projects and pay AVO holders their share of the profits. This means that investors can earn money while also supporting innovative new projects. With its growing demand, AVO is set to fund businesses from both crypto and the physical world.

Aptos

Aptos is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that uses a new smart contract programming language called Move. Former engineers developed it from Meta (previously Facebook) after their project was discontinued in 2022. Aptos' goal is to create a blockchain that enables mainstream adoption of web3 and empowers DApps to solve real-world problems. The company raised $200 million in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz and $150 million in a Series A round led by Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto. Binance Labs also made a strategic investment, bringing Aptos' valuation to $4 billion. Its network can process over 150,000 transactions per second and is built with Move, which claims to offer advantages to Solidity, the EVM-based programming language. The native currency of Aptos is APT. Its initial total supply is 1 billion, and its circulating supply is 130 million.

Blur

If you're looking for a unique and feature-rich platform for trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs), you might consider investing in Blur (BLUR). Blur is a native governance token of the Blur platform, which is an NFT marketplace and aggregator that offers advanced features like real-time price feeds, portfolio management, and multi-marketplace NFT comparisons. It has faster NFT sweeps and a more intuitive interface than other comparable platforms.

Blur is a versatile platform that is suitable for both expert and high-volume NFT traders and newbies to the NFT market. It is secured through Proof-of-Stake and operates on the Ethereum blockchain.

Conclusion

In conclusion, investing in new crypto coins in 2023 can be great for those willing to take a risk for potential rewards. With yPredict being the best choice, investors can explore the exciting new frontier of crypto with YPRED tokens and its unique ecosystem. YPRED token holders can enjoy various benefits, including access to yPredict analytics platform, predictive model subscriptions, incentivized voting on the Marketplace, and high APYs through staking. Investing in FightOut and Avoteo can also be exciting investment opportunities with unique features and benefits for investors. Overall, investing in new crypto coins can be a great way to diversify your collection and explore the future of digital currencies.

Key Terminologies

New Cryptocurrency - It is a digital asset that is recently launched or in development, with unique features and use cases that aim to solve particular problems or provide innovative solutions using blockchain technology, but it's important to conduct thorough research and due diligence before investing.

Spread Risk - It refers to diversifying a cryptocurrency portfolio by investing in a range of digital assets with different characteristics and use cases can help spread risk and potentially increase returns by taking advantage of opportunities across various sectors and markets in the crypto industry.

Growing Number - It refers to individuals, businesses, and institutions adopting and investing in cryptocurrencies is a testament to the increasing recognition and acceptance of blockchain technology as a viable and transformative solution for traditional financial systems and industries.

Gas Fees - These are the transaction fees paid by users of the Ethereum blockchain to compensate miners for the computing power and resources needed to process and validate transactions and execute smart contracts, and can vary depending on network congestion and other factors.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)