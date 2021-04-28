5 reasons to buy a premium smartphone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Premium smartphones continue to be an expensive affair, as they come with advanced technology and offer several flagship features.

With an aim to make mobile phones more affordable, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store brings to customers such premium smartphones on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment.

Customers can now shop for Apple iPhone, Samsung mobile, OnePlus 8 series and many other high-end smartphones on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 999. That's not all, the EMI Store is currently having a Mega Cashback Sale wherein customers will also get cashback up to Rs 1,500 and other benefits worth up to Rs 3,000.

Some of the flagship mobile phones currently available on the EMI Store are:



For those wanting to upgrade to a premium smartphone, here are five reasons why one should shop from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:

1. Quick 4-Hour delivery

The EMI Store functions on a hyper-local network of over 1 lakh+ partner stores which enables customers to get their mobile phones delivered within 4-hours*.

2. Zero down payment



Customers have the option to purchase select products on zero down payments, i.e. they don't have to pay anything while purchasing their product, they only need to pay their EMIs on time.

3. No Cost EMIs with flexible tenor

Customers can buy their premium mobile phones online on No Cost EMIs and select a convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months.

4. Discounts and deals

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback up to Rs 1,500 on mobile phones. Furthermore, customers will also get benefit up to Rs 3,000. This includes a mobile recharge voucher up to Rs 1,500 and an electricity bill voucher up to Rs 1,500. The offer is for a limited period, and valid only till 30th April 2021.

5. Safe and cash-free shopping experience

Customers can shop online for premium smartphones from the safety and comfort of their homes. To avail the No Cost EMI and other benefits mentioned above, customers need to purchase the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This digital card comes with a pre-approved loan amount of up to Rs 4 lakhs.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

