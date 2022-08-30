5th Foundation Day of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) celebrated

Haryana [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): The 5th Foundation Day of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation was celebrated at PWD Rest House, Panchkula on 27th August 2022.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala.

Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Dushyant Chautala said that the foundation of this corporation has laid a strong foundation for the development of railways in Haryana.

Time has more value than money, and when it is invested wisely and prudently, it can produce huge returns in the form of developmental progress, This statement from Deputy Chief Minister Shri Dushyant Chautala, captures the importance of project deadlines.

The completion of project on time can bring huge development to state and increase public trust in government and attract investment.



He also unveiled the new logo, website, Magazine, PMIS (Project Management Information System) of the HRIDC and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary of Haryana cum Chairman, HRIDC remembers the time when Ministry of Railways comes with proposition to form Joint Venture with state government. He said that this is a great opportunity for the state to bring development and prosperity to the state.

The proposal was accepted by the State Government of Haryana and in entire northern state, Haryana is the only state which has joint venture with Ministry of Railways.

Haryana is one of India's most rapidly developing states in terms of infrastructure and industrialization. The State Government has been working closely with Ministry of Railways for infrastructure development in the State.

Rajesh Aggarwal, MD, HRIDC, while addressing the gathering on this occasion profusely recognised the dynamic leadership and continuous support of the Government of Haryana and the Ministry of Railways. He also assured that team HRIDC will work hard to complete the project on time.

