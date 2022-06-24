5th Pancham Dham Yatra is the biggest cultural event in South East Asia

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pancham Dham Trust celebrated the 5th Pancham Dham Yatra. The 5-day long journey began on May 31, 2022, and concluded on June 4, 2022. The fifth anniversary of the stone laying ceremony was held in presence of Saints, Rishis, Gurus, Politicians, Bureaucrats, Diplomats and people from all religions and faith from all over the world. Today, Pancham Dham has become the biggest cultural event in South East Asia. With the congregation of the Asian Diaspora at the event in Siem Reap, it is touted to become the future destination of every "Sanatana Dharma" follower in the world.

The historic event in Cambodia has been at the forefront of various cultural activities. It has also been instrumental in uniting the East Asian nations through the Fifth Dham initiative by fostering the thought process viz. Sanatana Dharma. With the Pancham Dham becoming the biggest pilgrimage centre in the East Asian countries, Cambodia is also witnessing a surge in its economy and a boost in the tourism industry.

The Pancham Dham initiative came into existence on June 1, 2018, and today is into its 5th year. Pancham Dham Yatra has become the epitome of spiritual dialogues and cultural relations between India and Cambodia. Today, Pancham Dham Trust is reviving the glory of Sanatana Dharma by paving way for starting a dialogue between the Hindu and Buddha religions in Cambodia while also bringing the South East Asian countries together.



The torchbearer of Sanatana Dharma, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, since 1993, has been on a soul-searching journey of a lifetime. The unrelenting efforts by Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of 20 years of research led to the inception of the Pancham Dham movement.

Veteran RSS leader and the torchbearer of Sanatana Dharma, Indresh Kumar has been vocal about his support for the 5th Dham initiative as well. He has been providing his never-ending support to the initiative taken by Pancham Dham and has decided to actively participate in the development of the 5th Dham

Joining the crusade, Mahendra Joshi and Sunita Joshi also the Trustees, were given the responsibilities of daily prayers, development of Shiva Murti, overlook of Shiva Murti, Pran-Prathistha and establishment of the Murti.

The event was organized under the guidance and leadership of Sailesh Vats. The construction and overall development of Pancham Dham Nyas Dhyan Kendra will also be undertaken under his supervision.

