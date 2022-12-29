6.03 Lakh Trees planted in 4 hours by Dindigul District Administration Sets Elite World Records

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/SRV): Dindigul District Administration organised a Massive Tree Plantation Drive along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Ever-Green City Club, in which 6.03 lakh trees were planted in 4 hours at Idayakottai Village in Dindigul District, involving 16,500 volunteers on December 23rd, 2022. This enormous tree plantation drive was accomplished under the leadership of TN Minister R.Sakkarapani. As a result, the Feat has bagged a place in Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records in the category "Most Trees Planted by a Team in 4 Hours (Single Location)".

D. V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, pointed out that this massive plantation drive created awareness of preserving trees and how it reserves climate change. In the future this location would be adobe to the dense forest that will provide shelter to several species, she added.

C. Dinesh Kumar, Additional-Collector(Development), pointed out that we have put lot of efforts in the past four months into cleaning the entire land, which was of no use to humankind. After a detailed Micro Level Planning, we have come out with a layout of the whole piece of land accommodating a Children's Park, blocks for the dense forest, well, trenches, bore wells, an irrigation System, Solar Power Harvesting Structures, Herbal Garden, Toilet Facilities, Administrative Block, and many more. He further stated that this historical project is an example and benchmark in Green Revolution.

Dr S.Visagan, District Collector, detailed that the results of this enormous plantation drive have come out well, based on the hard work and efforts the district administration has laid. He further said that everyone should be a part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

According to TN Minister R. Sakkarapani, with a sincere commitment, this massive plantation festival was executed to fulfil the mission"Green-Tamil Nadu", an initiative by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with the task to increase its forest to 33 per cent cover from the present 23.7 per cent before 2030 to combat climate change. We have planted 6.03lakh trees in 4 hours, covering 52 hectares. I am sure that this location will be a treasure to the general public, and soon it will become an iconic tourist spot of the state, he proudly added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development stated, "I congratulate the people of Oddanchatram constituency for their successful plantation drive. Environmental conservation is an integral part of the Dravidian model, and the Government of Tamil Nadu takes various measures to protect and combat nature and the environment. I laud the efforts of TN Food Minister for executing this massive plantation drive, he said.

Dr Rabih Baalbaki, CEO-Elite World Records, said, planting 6.03 lakh trees and maintaining it is an asset to the state and the country as well, I am happy to confer Elite World Records title to this project, he further stated.



Ameet.K.Hingorani, Senior Adjudicator-Elite World Records, stated planting 6.03lakh trees will be a massive life-changer for the Dindigul district. These trees will provide oxygen for 24 lakh humans every day. They will also transform the ecosystem of the region. Hearty appreciation to the District Administration, he further added.



Archana Rajesh, Adjudicator-Elite World Records, detailed that Plants are the lungs of the Earth! They are the greatest gift to the human race and the animal kingdom. So it's apt to say that they are the pillars for sustaining life on Earth and are vital to the ecosystems in which humankind lives, restoring is a significant activity that the Dindigul District Administration has achieved it and I am happy to adjudicate it, further, she added.

Dr A.K. Senthil Kkumar, Ambassador-Asian Records Academy, stated planting 6.03lakh trees in 4 hours covering 127 acres of land by 16500 volunteers is not an easy task; this project at Idayakottai village is a sustainable project deriving direct and indirect benefits for humankind in the long run. He further stated that I appreciate the "Green-Tamil Nadu Mission" initiated by TN Government.

P.Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager-India Records Academy, stated, From Brown to Green in just 4 hours, that's the power of people and teamwork. He further noted that Dindigul District witnessed the transformation of ecology, the kick-off for a new green world.

Council of Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin(Youth Welfare and Sports Development), R. Sakkarapani (Food and Civil Supplies), I.Periyasamy (Rural Development), Dr Mathiventhan (Forest) along with Dr S. Visagan (District Collector), MP, MLA's, local body representatives and other district officials were present in the event. This Visionary Project will be an everlasting asset as a pioneer tourist spot, and the people of the district will benefit from this treasure for their lively hood.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

